Sessions from Studio A - Los Compadres del Tango (March 18, 2021)

We have a special, unique edition of Sessions from Studio A this week, with Rockford's Los Compadres del Tango. The duo is made up of pianist Erik Olson and Jacques Saint-Cyr playing flute. This is a new genre for us in Studio A, and it was a joy to learn more about the culture and history of tango. We hope you'll learn something new as well!

Check out some behind-the-scenes video below from Los Compadres del Tango's live performance in WNIJ's Studio A.

Los Compadres del Tango performing "Escualo" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Los Compadres del Tango performing "Don Juan" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Los Compadres del Tango performing "Michelle" live in WNIJ's Studio A