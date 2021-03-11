Sessions from Studio A - Joe Nanzer (March 11, 2021)

Our guest this week is singer-songwriter Joe Nanzer. He's released a string of singles over the past two years that you can find on Spotify, Apple Music, and all your usual streaming platforms. Hear him perform those songs live in Studio A this hour. We'll also talk with Joe Nanzer about his background, his influences, and about the stories behind some of his songs. That's all on this week's edition of Sessions from Studio A.

Joe Nanzer performing "Crazy Ways" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Joe Nanzer performing "K-Swiss" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Joe Nanzer performing "Love Potion #9" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Joe Nanzer performing "Haunt My Dreams" live in WNIJ's Studio A