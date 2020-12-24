Sessions from Studio A - The Jimmys (December 24, 2020)

Join us as we celebrate the holidays with The Jimmys on this week's edition of Sessions from Studio A. The Wisconsin blues band joined us for a live performance in Studio A with music from their latest record, Gotta Have It, as well as some Christmas tunes.

You can pick up a copy of that new album, and find more music from The Jimmys, on their website. Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

The Jimmys perform "Christmas Comes But Once A Year" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Jimmys perform "I Wonder" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Jimmys perform "Take You Back" live in WNIJ's Studio A