Sessions from Studio A - The Jimmys

Join us as we celebrate the holidays with The Jimmys on this week's edition of Sessions from Studio A. The Wisconsin blues band joined us for a live performance in Studio A with music from their latest record, Gotta Have It, as well as some Christmas tunes.
You can pick up a copy of that new album, and find more music from The Jimmys, on their website. Merry Christmas and happy holidays!
The Jimmys perform "Christmas Comes But Once A Year" live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Jimmys perform "I Wonder" live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Jimmys perform "Take You Back" live in WNIJ's Studio A