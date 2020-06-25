Sessions from Studio A - Gurler Folk Music Festival (June 25, 2020)

Like so many events this summer, DeKalb's annual Gurler Folk Music Festival had to be postponed due to COVID-19. But we wanted to find a way to celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary, so we are bringing the festival to you this year. Join us for a celebration of folk and traditional music with performances from Dave Balika and Friends, roots and jazz guitarist Jim Kanas, and folk trio Heath, Nathan, and Jessie.

Keep an eye out for the return of the Gurler Folk Music Festival either this fall or in 2021. We will be back to the live music we all love as soon as it is safe to do so.

Keep up with artists from tonight's show by following Heath, Nathan, and Jessie on their FaceBook page, and find more info about Jim Kanas on his website or his solo episode of Sessions from Studio A! We hope you enjoy this week's celebration of the Gurler Folk Music Festival.

Jim Kanas plays his rendition of "Mother Abigail"

Dave Balika and Friends perform their rendition of "A Little Whiskey Before Breakfast"

Folk trio Heath, Nathan, and Jessie perform their original song, "Like the Trees"