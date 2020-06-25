Related Program: 
Sessions from Studio A - Gurler Folk Music Festival

By Spencer Tritt 8 minutes ago

Like so many events this summer, DeKalb's annual Gurler Folk Music Festival had to be postponed due to COVID-19. But we wanted to find a way to celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary, so we are bringing the festival to you this year. Join us for a celebration of folk and traditional music with performances from Dave Balika and Friends, roots and jazz guitarist Jim Kanas, and folk trio Heath, Nathan, and Jessie.

Keep an eye out for the return of the Gurler Folk Music Festival either this fall or in 2021. We will be back to the live music we all love as soon as it is safe to do so.

Keep up with artists from tonight's show by following Heath, Nathan, and Jessie on their FaceBook page, and find more info about Jim Kanas on his website or his solo episode of Sessions from Studio A! We hope you enjoy this week's celebration of the Gurler Folk Music Festival. 

Jim Kanas plays his rendition of "Mother Abigail"

Dave Balika and Friends perform their rendition of "A Little Whiskey Before Breakfast"

Folk trio Heath, Nathan, and Jessie perform their original song, "Like the Trees"

Sessions From Studio A

Related Content

Sessions from Studio A - Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic

By Spencer Tritt Jun 11, 2020

Join us for two modern guitar virtuosos on this week's episode, Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic. The duo released a pair of albums in the 2000's to critical acclaim, but busy schedules and other musical endevours put their playing together on hiatus. That hiatus came to an end this year with the duo's new album IndoBalkan.

Sessions from Studio A - Jim and Sam

By Spencer Tritt Jun 4, 2020
In 2017, singer-songwriters Jim and Sam accomplished something few artists could ever imagine doing: they played a concert every single day for a whole year. The journey took them all across the United States and through 14 different countries.

Sessions from Studio A - Pioneer Salesmen

By Spencer Tritt May 21, 2020
Pioneer Salesmen are a four-piece band from down south of the state in Alton, IL. Their music is high-energy with infectiously catchy hooks and riffs. They have a sound inspired by the classic rock of the 60's mixed with more modern rock bands like Arctic Monkeys.

Sessions from Studio A - The Honey Dewdrops

By Spencer Tritt May 7, 2020
We left Studio A for this week's episode and headed to Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford, where we caught a set from Baltimore husband and wife duo, The Honey Dewdrops.

The Honey Dewdrops performing "Silver Lining" live at Severson Dells Nature Center

Sessions from Studio A - Micky Torpedo

By Spencer Tritt Apr 23, 2020

We have a unique episode of Sessions from Studio A this week. Like so many others, the current pandemic has put our normal work on hiatus. Join us for a special "quarantined" edition of the show featuring ambient music from Rockford's Micky Torpedo.

Micky is releasing four ambient albums this year, based on the changing moods of each season. We'll hear music from his Winter and Spring Cycle albums this hour. We also sat down to chat virtually with Micky about his approach to writing music, as well as his involvment in Rockford's Rock and Roll Institute. 