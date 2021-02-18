Sessions from Studio A - Glory Days (February 18, 2021)

Glory Days is a high-energy pop punk and alternative band from the Chicago suburb of Wauconda. Their debut record "The Roads We've Travelled" was released in 2016, shortly after the band's formation, and they've released a string of singles in the past few years.

The band shows no signs of slowing down - they have plans for a new EP to be released in 2021. Keep on the lookout for that by following the band on Facebook and Instagram. Also be sure to check out more music and some great videos from the band on their website.

Glory Days performing "Bottom Left" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Glory Days performing "Sunder" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Glory Days performing "Short of Breath" live in WNIJ's Studio A