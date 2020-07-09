Sessions from Studio A - Extinguish the Sun

Things are getting heavy on this week's edition of Sessions from Studio A featuring alternative metal band Extinguish the Sun, from Dixon, IL. We will hear songs performed live from their debut album, Antihero, and their latest EP Oceans, which was released last October. Check out their full set in Studio A and an interview with the band right here. It's a headbanger edition of Sessions from Studio A this week with Extinguish the Sun!

Find more music from the band on their website and Bandcamp page. Also be sure to follow them on FaceBook for more info about Extinguish the Sun.

Extinguish the Sun performing "In Oceans Deep" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Extinguish the Sun performing "Nameless One" live in WNIJ's Studio A