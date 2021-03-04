Sessions from Studio A - Emily Hurd (March 4, 2021)

Emily Hurd does it all. She's a musician, a mother, chef, and restaurant owner of The Norwegian in Rockford. Despite the choas of owning a restaurant in 2020, Emily still found time last year to record and release her latest record "Nightshades". We'll hear songs from that album performed live in Studio A on this week's show, and we'll talk with Emily about her music, The Norwegian, and more.

Find Nightshades available on vinyl at emilyhurd.com and also streaming on Spotify. Be sure to keep an eye on The Norwegian's website and visit for a delicious meal when they reopening indoor dining.

Emily Hurd performs "Shot in Hell" in WNIJ's Studio A

Emily Hurd performs "Be My Nobody" in WNIJ's Studio A

Emily Hurd performs "Talk Don't Talk" in WNIJ's Studio A

Emily Hurd performs "I've Changed My Tune" in WNIJ's Studio A