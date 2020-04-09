Sessions from Studio A - Dark Heart News (April 9, 2020)

Dark Heart News is a high-energy rock and roll trio from Chicago. They have a wide range of influences from rock legends like Led Zeppelin, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The White Stripes, to blues masters such as Stevie Ray Vaughan. Hear Dark Heart News' full performance in Studio A right here!

You can keep up with the band and purchase their music at their website.

Dark Heart News performing "Snake Eyes" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dark Heart News performing "Driven and Lonely" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dark Heart News performing "House of Kings" live in WNIJ's Studio A