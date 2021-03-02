Second-Dose Moderna Vaccines Delayed For Winnebago County Hospitals, Will Come A Week Late

By 4 hours ago

Credit Pixabay

Winnebago County Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell announced late Tuesday that a shipment of 9,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now expected to arrive in the county by early next week. 

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican health systems had  announced earlier in the day that COVID-19 vaccines scheduled to arrive this week for their Winnebago County locations had been delayed. 

The health systems said this would affect around 6,700 county residents who were scheduled for their second dose of the vaccine. 

All three hospitals said at the time they were awaiting further information on vaccine availability and will contact patients to reschedule their second dose when vaccines become available to them.

The hospitals said that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting the second shot two weeks after the first, the CDC says it can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose without having an impact on the vaccine's effectiveness. That means that a person would not have to repeat getting the initial shot for it to work. The scheduled arival of the new vaccine shipment falls well within that timeframe. 

All three encouraged anyone who needs a first dose to register with as many vaccine sites as possible, and take the first available appointment. 

MercyHealth
OSF St. Anthony
OSF Healthcare
SwedishAmerican
COVID-19 Vaccine
Moderna vaccine
Winnebago County Health Department
Illinois

Related Content

Governor Pritzker Joins Aurora Mayor And Others To Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations For Blacks

By 5 hours ago
Yvonne Boose

Governor J.B. Pritzker joined an Aurora coalition and VNA Health Care in an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations for Blacks in Kane and DuPage counties.  

 

Black Vax Aurora was put in place to ensure that Blacks in the area have equal access to the vaccine.  

Boone County Preparing To Vaccinate More Factory Workers

By Feb 12, 2021
Boone County Health Department

Boone County is beginning to expand its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to workers in manufacturing. 

 

 

Manufacturers are partnering with the Boone County Health Department to deliver vaccinations to their employees. Amanda Mehl, with the BCDH, said these workers are among the most likely to contract the coronavirus. 

 

“Over the last 10-and-a-half months, we have identified that the number one exposure location for individuals here in Boone County has been in a factory setting,” said Mehl. 

Vaccine Rollout At Belvidere Assembly Plant

By Feb 1, 2021
Stellantis

 

Workers at the Belvidere Assembly Plant are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines beginning this week. 

In Boone County, workers at the Stellantis -- formerly Fiat-Chrysler -- assembly plant -- can now get their shots. Kevin Logan is the President of UAW 1268. He says the vaccines are a good sign. 

 