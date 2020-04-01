Safe Passage Goes Online With Events For Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Safe Passage of DeKalb County is a domestic violence agency and rape crisis center. They started in 1981 after a group of women realized there were people in the community who needed a safe place to stay during the day and night.

Today, the agency has three locations; DeKalb, Sycamore, and Sandwich. They employ nearly 50 people, train volunteers, and have licensed counselors on deck so survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault are heard and can heal. They offer a variety of confidential and services that ensure that survivors are heard, believed, and guided on a path of healing.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It is the month Safe Passage usually hosts outdoor events to raise awareness. Because of Governor J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, they had to shift their in-person events to online. Kendal Harvell is the marketing and communications specialist for Safe Passage and talked about the changes they made.

"Our annual 'Walk A Mile' event," Harvell said, "was scheduled for April 4. Since we cannot participate in person, we moved it online to our Facebook page and now we're calling it 'Walk A Millimeter.'" She said they are inviting people to to take a picture of themselves in their high heels and share it in the comments section on their Facebook page, or on Instagram or Twitter, with the hashtags #HeelsArentConsent and #WAMDeKalb. Those who use the hashtags will have their names entered in a drawing for a prize pack on Monday, April 6 during a live video on Facebook.

Another event that changed was their annual outdoor "Take Back The Night" rally that was scheduled for April 30. It's still scheduled for that date, but now it's called "Take Back Our Screens" and it takes place online. Harvell talked about the reasons behind the event:

"You can see all over the internet," she said, "all over any article you read -- if someone comes forward and says they they were a victim of sexual abuse, most often people say really 'victim-blaming' things or really negative things to that survivor." She continued, "We don't want to see it. We want to do better. We need need to take back our screens and stop the online bullying that happens, especially when it comes to sexual abuse and sexual abuse survivors."

Since they can't march together this year, Safe Passage is asking people to create something new for the next rally, and share a photo of it with them online. Harvell said, "Every year we make these really great signs to protest and raise awareness for the movement. This year, create what you want, create a sign, create a drawing --whatever it might be -- that could empower a survivor."

Safe Haven has also started an online book club named after Chanel Miller's memoir, Know My Name. "If anyone is familiar with the Brock Turner case," Harvell said, "Chanel is the survivor. She published a book after being silent for a couple of years of not identifying herself." Safe Haven hosts a discussion of the book through a live video every Wednesday in April.

For younger people, Harvell said, "We are doing 'Story Time' every Thursday at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook. We'll read a book about concerns and safe secrets -- just something related to keeping kids safe." She added, "Put your kids in front of the computer or phone every Thursday in April at 10 o'clock and we'll give you some free time."

Harvell said in light of the governor's stay-at-home order, there has been an increase in domestic violence. "This is a really scary time for victims of abuse or anyone at home with an abuser," she said. Harvell also had a reminder for the rest of us: "If you feel in your gut like something is wrong with your friend," she said, "call that person, or call our hotline. We are always here. We're here thoughout the coronavirus to help anyone who needs support."

The Safe Passage hotline is 815-756-5228 and it is always open for anyone who needs to talk or is looking for ways to help someone else. To learn more about Safe Passage, visit their website.