Rockford Mass Transit District Resumes Full Bus Service August 3rd

The Rockford Mass Transit District resumes pre-COVID service levels next week.

Starting Monday, August 3rd, Rockford residents will once again have access to the full complement of bus routes. The District isn’t collecting fares until a week later. Spokeswoman Lisa Brown said several measures will be in place to address COVID-19.

“All seating areas on our vehicle will be available August 3rd, and all passengers will be required to be seated. We will not have any standing passengers at all at this time.”

Buses will board from the front and have passengers exit through the rear to avoid congestion. There will be at least one hand sanitizing station on each bus and passengers will have to wear some kind of facial covering.