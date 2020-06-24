Rock Falls Chamber To Hold Ribbon-Cutting For Local Businesses

The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting event for local businesses at the riverfront park.

The event is part of an effort to bring back customers and restore their confidence as the state reopens. Chamber President Bethany Bland says companies will need to put in effort to attract customers whose entire routines have changed.

"You’re going to have to be creative and you’re going to have to hustle," she said. "The other backdrop to all of that is that you have to keep employee and customer safety in mind. If they’re doing those three things, they’re going to succeed.”

Bland added that taking extra safety measures will both help prevent coronavirus and give customers confidence in a business. The event takes place Friday at 11:30 a.m.