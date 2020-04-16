READ: White House Guidelines To States For Reopening

President Trump spoke to governors Thursday, outlining recommendations for states to reopen based on several factors.

The Trump administration has shared a guideline of three phases for states to begin easing social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders, according to a copy of the guidelines obtained by NPR's Tamara Keith.

The guidelines come after a number of governors formed coalitions to work together to restart their respective economies. Trump and the coronavirus task force are speaking about the guidelines Thursday afternoon at the White House.

Read the guidelines here.

