RACVB To Host Virtual Tour Of Rockford Venues

By Connie Kuntz 1 hour ago

Home with the Fam takes place Friday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m.
The Rockford Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau is inviting everyone to a live online look at some of the city's prominent venues.

The event is called "Home with the FAM." It's a virtual guided tour of a variety of Rockford locations. The goal is to show prospective clients a facility that will be available to them after the coronavirus subsides.

RACVB Vice President of Marketing and Sports Development Nick Povalitis said everyone is invited to attend, especially sports and meeting planners, as well as those in the media and tourism industries.

"Any interested partners who really care about tourism and would like to join and kind of view the webinar, you know, that's open," he said. "The targeted effort is certainly for event operators who want to bring business back to Rockford when we're back up and running as a community."

Povalitis predicted that it could be six months or longer before Rockford's venues are fully operational, but emphasized that the online event will ultimately help the community recover from the effects of the coronavirus. He said the RACVB often prepares for events one or two years in advance. 

"Home with the FAM" takes place on Friday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m. CST. It will feature a peek inside the Embassy Suites, which is the home of Rockford's new conference center, as well as tours of the UW Health SportsFactory, BMO Harris Center, Coronado Performing Arts Center, and more.

To register, visit the RACVB website.

