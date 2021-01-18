Proper Tone Is Key For Inauguration Speech, Says NIU Rhetoric Specialist

Turning the conversation away from partisanship may be key to an effective speech from the new president.

That’s according to Dr. Ferald Bryan, a professor at Northern Illinois University specializing in political rhetoric. He says Joe Biden particularly looks up to Robert Kennedy, and a similar tone could begin the process towards bridging the divide among Americans.

"One speech isn’t going to do it, but I think he’s going to need to set the right tone and continually use his bully pulpit to remind people that indeed we’re all Americans and there are common values in our democracy we can celebrate and cherish."

Bryan says this contrasts with the far more populist rhetoric of President Trump which Bryan believes contributed to the riot on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Biden’s inauguration will be held on Wednesday.