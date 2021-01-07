Pritzker Calls for President Trump's Immediate Impeachment

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Congress should immediately impeach and remove President Donald Trump from office.

This comes after pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and interrupted the formal certification of the 2020 presidential election that Democrat Joe Biden won.

“I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence," said Pritzker in a statement released Wednesday evening.

Pritzker said he also was forced to redirect law enforcement to protect the Illinois Capitol and other government buildings after the violence in Washington, D.C.

Referring to Trump, Pritzker said, "There is no doubt in my mind that his efforts to encourage a coup represent high treason to this democracy, our Constitution and all Americans. He poses a danger to our nation. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately."

He added he believes people in positions of public trust, elected or otherwise, who supported the president over the past four years also deserve a fair slice of the responsibility for Wednesday's events in the nation's capital.

“This violence is the natural conclusion of Donald Trump’s efforts to unleash the forces of hate, and divide our nation. It must end," said Pritzker.

