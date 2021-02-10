Princeton Theatre Is Setting The Mood For Valentine's Day

A Princeton theatre festival is celebrating love with a virtual Valentine cabaret.

Frank Monier is the assistant artistic director of Festival 56. He stated that the theatre didn’t do much until last November and he said the group prides itself with bringing live shows to the area.

“And since the pandemic, we haven’t been able to do much,” Monier explained. “So, kind of like a lot of other theaters are doing, we decided to try to put together a virtual series leading up to our hopefully in person summer season.”

This is their third such show.

“This cabaret is strictly out of the 50s and 60s genre because those genres are a very appealing to our audiences and also all about love all the time.” he said. “So, you'll hear songs from Frank Sinatra to The Supremes.”

“Love, Love Me Do!” will feature nine artists. The 30-minute YouTube stream will start Thursday Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and go until Valentine’s Day at midnight. Monier said the preholiday showing will give more people an opportunity to see it.

Festival 56 is located in Princeton’s Grace Performing Arts Center -- and with these shows, online.