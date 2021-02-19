Poetically Yours Ep. 29 - DeKalb Poet Expresses His Hope

Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. This segment showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's poet is Bear Wolf.

Wolf is a Shawnee Gypsy Jew social justice humanist who lost count of his tattoos somewhere around 20. This world makes no sense to him, so he makes music and poetry. His talks about a brighter tomorrow in his poem "Breath of Fresh Air, Sigh of Relief.'"

Audio for the poem. Music from freesound.org. Joy Safari by theojt | License: Creative Commons.

Listening to NPR today Feels like once again Finding my way

I have to say it's nearly miraculous Hearing stories of inspiration and hope Instead of constant tales of terror Featuring festering hatred, division And violence

It's been a while since I haven't felt Like I had to do something To hold on To some semblance of sanity

It's like getting our sense of reality back

No longer reeling from constant attack We might just be able to hold our heads High again Instead of struggling to pretend That we're not in constant fear Of an apocalyptic end

For the first time in a while I can actually smile I don't feel overwhelming dread and despair I can actually breathe in the air