Poetically Yours Ep. 29 - DeKalb Poet Expresses His Hope

Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. This segment showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's poet is Bear Wolf.
Wolf is a Shawnee Gypsy Jew social justice humanist who lost count of his tattoos somewhere around 20. This world makes no sense to him, so he makes music and poetry. His talks about a brighter tomorrow in his poem "Breath of Fresh Air, Sigh of Relief.'"
Listening to NPR today
Feels like once again
Finding my way
I have to say it's nearly miraculous
Hearing stories of inspiration and hope
Instead of constant tales of terror
Featuring festering hatred, division
And violence
It's been a while since I haven't felt
Like I had to do something
To hold on
To some semblance of sanity
It's like getting our sense of reality back
No longer reeling from constant attack
We might just be able to hold our heads
High again
Instead of struggling to pretend
That we're not in constant fear
Of an apocalyptic end
For the first time in a while
I can actually smile
I don't feel overwhelming dread and despair
I can actually breathe in the air
Instead of quarantining in constant sorrow
I can actually step outside
And look forward to tomorrow