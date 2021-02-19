Poetically Yours Ep. 29 - DeKalb Poet Expresses His Hope

Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. This segment showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's poet is Bear Wolf. 

Wolf is a Shawnee Gypsy Jew social justice humanist who lost count of his tattoos somewhere around 20. This world makes no sense to him, so he makes music and poetry. His talks about a brighter tomorrow in his poem "Breath of Fresh Air, Sigh of Relief.'"


Listening to NPR today

Feels like once again

Finding my way

I have to say it's nearly miraculous

Hearing stories of inspiration and hope

Instead of constant tales of terror

Featuring festering hatred, division

And violence

It's been a while since I haven't felt

Like I had to do something

To hold on

To some semblance of sanity

It's like getting our sense of reality back

No longer reeling from constant attack

We might just be able to hold our heads

High again

Instead of struggling to pretend

That we're not in constant fear

Of an apocalyptic end

For the first time in a while

I can actually smile

I don't feel overwhelming dread and despair

I can actually breathe in the air

Instead of quarantining in constant sorrow

I can actually step outside

And look forward to tomorrow