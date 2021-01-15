Poetically Yours - Ep. 24 - Itasca Poet Recollects Visit From Common Insect

Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This segment features Michael Lee Johnson.

Johnson lives in Itasca, Illinois but is also a citizen of Canada. He lived there for 10 years during Vietnam. His works are published in many small press magazines across 40 countries. He was nominated for two Pushcart Prize awards and five Best of The Net awards. Many of his poems can be heard on his YouTube page. Today he shares his poem “Heaven Is My Horse Fly.”

Audio for the poem. Music from freesound.org. Joy Safari by theojt | License: Creative Commons.

A common horse fly

travels in my world,

in my bathroom,

it is summertime

lands on my toilet seat

dines at Nikki's

kitty litter box refuels.

Twenty-three times

round trip

buzzes my skull, skins my head.

He calls them short runs.

Steady pilot, good mileage,

frequent flier credits.

I swat his war journey,

Splat, downed, then, an abrupt end.