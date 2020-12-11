Poetically Yours Ep. 19 California Poet Shares Her Interpretation Of 'White Privilege'

Welcome to this week’s Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems from northern Illinois poets but this segment features Heather Cleveland from Oakland California.

Cleveland is a residential interior designer with over 22 years of experience. She studied at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, in San Francisco and is also a member of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA), Northern California Chapter.

About a year ago, Cleveland took a class called How to Talk About Race. She was on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee at her son's school and there had been some racially charged issues that divided the school. This became her main motivation for enrolling in the class. Cleveland shared that this class turned her world upside down, forcing her to take account of her role in the world of racism and white privilege. She said one of the homework assignments was to create an art project of any medium that communicated what "whiteness" meant to her.

She decided to write this poem “The United State of Karens.”

Carolyn Bryant

A name we must remember

She held a deep hatred that once was an ember

Of racism so hot, it filled her with ill

Caused her to accuse a boy named Till

Of daring to speak to her, to call out her name

The first known Karen, she had no shame

Using her whiteness to seek and destroy

A little black child, merely a boy

Ruby Bridges was the name of this little black girl

She carried the weight of our ugly, cruel world

Passing the Cheerleaders, these olden day Karens

Who taunted and cursed her, their hatred laid barren

They knew they were better, with their whiteness to prove it

But Ruby walked tall, because somehow, she knew it

Was her role to play in the journey toward freedom

So she marched up those steps refusing to see them

BBQ Becky, another name for this Karen

Not from The Town but still was not caring

With no sense of history or culture or place

She whipped out her phone when she saw that black face

911 was the number she dialed with ease

Knowing her whiteness let her do as she pleased

Feeling entitled to call and to blame

Undisturbed by her action and feeling no shame

She sold bottled water from her small little stand

This little black girl with dreams of Disneyland

So on this hot day she tried to raise

Money enough so she could help pay

Then: Permit Patty, the Karen of this tale

Called the police and started to wail:

"No permit, not right, this horror must stop

Only people with permits, those with a shop

Should get to make money, to sell their wares

She's cheating the system, this is not fair"

Here's the rub, of this Patty, that Karen of late

The call to police? She claimed it was fake!

So, knowing full well what her actions might cause

She owned her white power, with nary a pause

Knowing her call could cause damage at best

She taunted that girl, with glee in her chest

She carried no fear, knew no need for police

Yet used her whiteness to do as she pleased

Amy Cooper, yes that woman we know from New York

This Karen was recent and called cops for sport

Seeing a man, a bird watching man

Hearing him ask her to do what she can

To follow the rules, to keep the birds safe

To leash her big dog, to "know her place"

That's what she heard when he showed her the rules

But her privilege of whiteness gave her the fuel

To feel like her rights, as a first class person

Were threatened by him, this was the reason

To call the police, claiming "scary black man"

Has threatened her life, come fast as you can

Stars on, stars off, Dr. Seuss told the tale

Of trying to one up, but to no avail

Perhaps that result is in our near future

But now it seems class is ingrained in our culture

For whites is has paid to make race a "thing"

For all that it does and all that it brings

Holding to its value to give an upper hand

To take what we want of man and its land.