Perspective: Yogi's Advice For Republicans

By Bob Evans 39 seconds ago
  • Unsplash

The wise philosopher Yogi Berra once urged, "When you come to a fork in the road, take it!" Republicans may need to take that fork, and soon.

The party is split between Trumpists and those who long to move on. This schism may be irreconcilable because it is rooted in both policy and personality.

The personality problems are obvious. Trump's modus operandi is to attack and antagonize. Policies and opponents are caricatured for effect. Trumpists enjoy and applaud, but many others are put off and turn away--literally. They turn away from the party itself.

Policy disputes also widen the schism, and they may be irreconcilable. Trumpists espouse most of the conservative populist agenda: opposition to free trade and globalism, immigration, and an activist foreign policy. They favor political control of monetary policy. More traditional Republicans advocate very different policies.

These are not small differences, and it is difficult to imagine "splitting the difference." Compromise is only possible when we agree on the ends and debate only the means.

If the two groups cannot truly reconcile both policy and personality differences, then a takeover by one of the contenders appears inevitable. The losers would be exiled. The history of third parties in America is a history of failure.

Oh, Yogi, where are you when you are really needed?

I'm Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.

Tags: 
Bob Evans
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Congress, Do Your Job

By Bob Evans Feb 15, 2021
public domain / senate.gov

President Biden's record setting number of executive orders his first few days in office was actually just an extension of a trend established by his predecessors. Some observations:


First some orders were justified to repeal questionable Trump executive orders. Some were truly emergency measures. They also reveal a certain impermanence. Obama repealed Bush. Trump repealed Obama. Now Biden repeals Trump.

Perspective: Another Concern For The List

By Bob Evans Jan 11, 2021

Naturally enough, our domestic problems consume almost completely our attention; but life does not permit us to compartmentalize. We must address both external and internal threats simultaneously. Some external threats are so grave that they create internal threats. A partial "laundry list" must suffice here.

Perspective: Ho, Ho, Ho! Who Gets A Lump Of Coal?

By Bob Evans Dec 7, 2020

According to legend, Santa leaves lumps of coal in the stockings of naughty children. This year he may need 536 of them, one for every member of Congress and a lump for Trump. How have they been naughty? Actually, they have been shamefully negligent. They abandoned millions of Americans by allowing all but two of the pandemic aid programs to expire. The last two expire the day after Christmas.

Perspective: Election Eve

By Bob Evans Nov 2, 2020
Pixabay

Tomorrow we will conclude the most consequential election in many decades. It is in fact so consequential that many partisans on both sides cannot imagine life if the other side wins. That, we shall see, is part of the problem.

But there are actually two outcomes that are even more consequential than who wins tomorrow.

Perspective: It's Obvious Why Congress Can't Do Its Job

By Bob Evans Sep 28, 2020
Pixabay

Even though we face an impending election it is easier to recount what Congress has not done than what it has done. It has not renewed a single pandemic relief bill that it allowed to expire. Instead, members went home for August.