Perspective: What's A 'Full-Blooded American?'

By Jim Kline 1 hour ago
  • Unsplash

Like many Americans, I recently completed the 2020 Census online. I was prepared to engage in an act of civil disobedience -- refusing to answer any question about citizenship. Thankfully, I didn't need to. 

 

But one question did catch my eye. I knew there would be a question about race, but it also asked about my origins. I was tempted to answer, "An American bedroom in an American city in an American state." But then I thought, "What if it wasn't the bedroom?" So, not wishing to tempt the ire of the Census Bureau, I dutifully told them what I knew about my own ethnic heritage. 
 
My concern about the question was prompted by a comment I overheard recently. A man had visited a government office and later said, "Hardly anyone in the waiting room looked like a full-blooded American." 
 
I have known a number of immigrants, who took the Oath of Allegiance to the United States, and in my mind they are as "full-blooded" an American as I am. Thomas Jefferson envisioned a country based not on genetics but on the acceptance of the American idea. That idea, based on a belief in equality and constitutional government, is what makes us Americans. 
 
I'm Jim Kline, and that is my Perspective. 
 

Tags: 
Jim Kline
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Maybe It's A Choice

By Jim Kline Sep 27, 2019
Arek Socha / Pixabay

According to scientific studies, no single gene can be found to account for it.  But in the spirit of openness and tolerance, I do my best to accept those with it.

It seems to be found in every culture, every ethnic group, and has been referenced in ancient literature, including the Bible.  Could it possibly be caused by multiple genes, biological influences, or epigenetic factors?  One thing is certain--I am determined to accept those affected by it, even if it is a choice.

Perspective: Hiding Behind Quotation Marks

By Jim Kline Nov 1, 2019

Quotation marks. They are useful when used correctly, and disturbing when they are not. In a previous Perspective, I warned against using them around the word family. Love really does make a family, and attempting to exclude certain families from consideration is hurtful and hateful. The same is true for the word marriage. The law determines one's marriage status -- not religious bias. 

 

Perspective: Oh, Little Elf!

By Jim Kline Dec 6, 2019
Jill Wellington / Pixabay

Some Christmas memories begin in childhood.  But one of my favorite traditions began well into adulthood, in bed on Christmas morning, while waking up to NPR.

That was the year I was introduced to the writer David Sedaris, as I listened for the first time to his recollections of the holidays in what has become an NPR Christmas morning tradition, The Santaland Diaries.

Perspective: We Can All Be Good Samaritans

By Jim Kline Jan 10, 2020
Pixabay

The dictionary defines "sanctuary" as a place of worship, or a place of refuge and protection. Recently, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, a mosque there became both.

When high school student Duaa Ahmad and her classmates evacuated their school after a threatening incident, she led them directly across the street to her mosque, where she quickly got the doors open and took refuge inside with the others.

As the students of all faiths entered, no one was subjected to a theological purity test. No one was barred as unworthy or kept from seeking shelter.

Perspective: Let Them Know You Appreciate Them

By Jim Kline Feb 21, 2020
Pixabay

Sometimes, small gestures can have a huge impact. That was the case recently, when I found a message in my Twitter inbox from a student I had taught almost forty years ago, when he was a fifth grader. Ironically, the message came after he heard one of my Perspectives. He is now a teacher himself, and that made his message even more gratifying.