Perspective: What I Really Think About Teenagers

By Wahku Ziel 2 hours ago
I feel bad for most people. They have never had one of the greatest joys in life: getting to know a lot of teenagers really well.

I was an 8th grade English teacher for many years. I constantly heard from adult “experts” the stereotypical rants and complaints -- “They are all so disrespectful.” “All they do is play on their phones all day.” “Kids are so lazy and don’t care about anything but themselves.” While there can be some occasional truth in some of those sentiments, I have found my time with teens fun and enlightening.

The greatest thing about teenagers is watching them figure out who they are. Their whole lives have existed of being told what they think, wear, eat, and care about. Then they realize that their opinion actually matters, and they love figuring out what that opinion is.

So do yourself a favor. Go find a teenager to know. Maybe become a big brother or sister in your community. Perhaps there is a volunteer program at your local school. Have an extended conversation with a teen in your family. Bless yourself with their optimism about the world and the contagious enthusiasm they have about how they fit into that world. Plus you might be surprised about how much you have in common.

I’m Wahku Ziel, and that is my perspective.

Wahku Ziel is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and Aurora University. Lately, she spends her time hiking with a mask, kayaking at a socially acceptable distance, and failing miserably at remote learning with her children. She also writes on occasion.

Wahku Ziel
WNIJ Perspectives

