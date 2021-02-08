Perspective: A Valentine For Teachers

By Marnie O. Mamminga 1 hour ago
  • Susanne Jutzeler / Pixabay

They are angels among us.

They are the heart and soul of our children’s education. They are the ones we count on to lead the next generation forward, and over the past year, they have done what no amount of education or experience ever prepared them to do.

They are our teachers. And despite the exhausting and discouraging logistics of trying to teach during a pandemic, our educators have persevered with amazing creativity as they heroically guide our children through this pandemic to the light on the other side.

I have a special place in my heart for teachers, for I come from a long line of educators, myself included.  Currently, there are four teachers in my family, each one on a different plan: hybrid, online, full classes, or some combination thereof, all of it often changing depending on the pandemic’s punches.

Daily challenges for our teachers have included so much of the unexpected: witnessing through Zoom the heartbreaking poverty of how some students live; trying to reach kids who for a variety of reasons are not engaged or present; discovering that the lessons they worked so hard at to meet the needs of their students are suddenly squelched by the coronavirus game changer. Every day must seem like a surprise quiz with multiple choice questions but few answers.

And so, this is a Valentine of gratitude to all our teachers.   Know that despite all the pandemic controversies, you have been a beacon of light for all our children, leading them through this darkness with compassion, resilience, and grace.  For despite being on a road not traveled, you, dear teachers, are the ones who have made all the difference. 

I’m Marnie O. Mamminga and that’s my Perspective.

Tags: 
Marnie O. Mamminga
Marnie Mamminga
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Epiphany For A New Year

By Marnie O. Mamminga Jan 4, 2021
Bill Ingalls / NASA

We came seeking the star.

Just a few of us showing up on the open prairie, our silhouettes backlit by a ruby-rimmed horizon and the deepening hues of a lavender twilight.

This was our last chance to see the Christmas Star, so named because this great conjuncture of Saturn and Jupiter might have been similar to what astronomers say the wisemen witnessed over 2,000 years ago.

Perspective: Reinventing Thanksgiving

By Marnie O. Mamminga Nov 17, 2020
Carolyn V / Unsplash

I’m reinventing Thanksgiving, which is not easy to do.

Especially since this will be our 40th straight year to host Thanksgiving for family and friends.

Ours is a family that loves tradition, and so  across those forty years, we have kept things the same; the same beloved recipes for cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie; the same vintage tablecloth spread across the same  long table; the same gathering in a circle for a prayer of gratitude, where each person present, including children, names a blessing. The same holding of hands and shaking a little love around.

Perspective: Hymn Of My Heart

By Marnie O. Mamminga Oct 12, 2020
Aaron Burden / Unsplash

The sanctuary was silent.

The doors shuttered since March, so I have not been inside our church since. Because of the pandemic, we are worshiping online or outside in an effort to protect each other as well as our community.

Still, I miss it so. I miss the fellowship of prayer, I miss the peaceful sunlight streaming through stained-glass windows, but most of all, I miss the singing.

Our church has indicated we will probably be worshiping outside for a while, so I have come to help gather autumn décor for decorating the parking lot services.

Perspective: Sequoia Wisdom

By Marnie O. Mamminga Sep 7, 2020
Simi Luft / Pixabay

Once upon a time, not so very long ago, I sat alone in a Yosemite forest and wept.

My husband and I had been hiking to a major grove of sequoias and were not more than a mile away, when I could go no farther. With my legs like lead and my heart racing, I knew I had to stop, even though to be so close and yet so far broke my heart.

Reluctantly, I told my husband to go on, and I sat down on a fallen log and let the tears fall.  Self-pity and misery were my sole companions.

At some point, however, alone in that awesome silence and solitude, I looked up.

Perspective: You Can Learn A Lot From A Firefly

By Marnie O. Mamminga Jul 22, 2020

It’s been a long time since I have seen the fireflies in such profusion blinking their love light into the gloaming, but perhaps, I was just not looking.

On this warm damp night, I have wandered out to our back yard to check on the status of the moon. Before I can look up, however, I am surprised and delighted to discover a bevy of floating fireflies greeting me in the darkness.