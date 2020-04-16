Perspective: Trust The Scientists

By Deborah Booth 1 hour ago
  • CDC laboratory test kit
    CDC laboratory test kit
    CDC.gov


The disaster movie starts and when bad things start to happen, a scientist always warns the people to change course. But the people never listen. That’s the gist of a mordant Facebook post circulating among scientists as they, along with the rest of us, have watched this frightening scenario play out in real life.

 


The pandemic moved so fast and was so vicious that it’s no mystery why people insisted it couldn’t happen here. After all, we’re not Italy, or China.

 

Scientists knew better, and in January, warned that it was going to happen here. Trump called them alarmist. In February, health experts were sure the virus had been lurking in communities for a while and was spreading fast.

 

Precious weeks passed and the federal government failed to take charge. Against scientists’ advice, Trump urged those with the virus to take an untested drug. What have you got to lose, he said.

 

In the meantime, governors scrambled to prepare hospitals, issue stay-at-home orders, and figure out testing. This has led to inconsistencies across states, with a stubborn few Republican governors yet to issue stay-at-home orders. We’re not New York, they say, with inexplicable confidence.

 

Scientists tell us that until there is a vaccine, the disease will continue to plague the world. The race is on and early reports are promising. History is on their side. After all, vaccines have nearly eradicated smallpox, measles, and polio. Trust the scientists. What have you got to lose?

 

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.

Tags: 
Deborah Booth
Deb Booth
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: The Persistence Of Prejudice

By Deborah Booth Oct 17, 2019
Josh Howard / Unsplash

The sight of a policeman greeted worshippers as they arrived at DeKalb’s synagogue in late September to celebrate the Jewish New Year. The reason for the guard? One year ago, 11 worshippers were killed by a hate-filled anti-Semite at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

As I walked into the sanctuary to find a seat, I had a vivid image of a gunman bursting into the room spewing hatred and gunfire. Suddenly the sanctuary didn’t feel like such a safe place anymore.

Perspective: Nixon And Trump

By Deborah Booth Nov 21, 2019
public domain, Pixlr

Because of the current impeachment hearings, Richard Nixon’s name has come up a lot recently. His second term was cut short by the Watergate scandal and he became only the second president in history to be impeached. Nixon resigned in 1974 when he lost the support of Republicans in the Senate.

Nixon’s crimes involved a systematic attempt to subvert the democratic process. Determined to win a second term in 1972, he authorized a burglary at Democratic Headquarters. But that was only one of his many crimes and cover ups.

Perspective: An Important Political Omission

By Deborah Booth Dec 26, 2019
Pixabay

At last Thursday’s Democratic debate Pete Buttigieg said something I hadn’t heard before. “I know you're only ever supposed to say middle class and not poor in politics,” he said, “but we've got to talk about poverty in this country.” 

 

Perspective: Give Meghan And Harry A Break

By Deborah Booth Jan 30, 2020
Mark Jones / Wikimedia

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan want to lead private lives. They are stepping away from their official duties as members of the royal family and are moving to Canada. They plan to become financially independent.

It’s a bold move.

The royal family has always been one of England’s favorite soap operas. Their weddings, births, deaths, and most of all, their indiscretions, are a source of endless fascination to the public and a surefire way to sell newspapers.

Perspective: A Little Girl And A Daisy

By Deborah Booth Mar 12, 2020
Lyndon Johnson campaign ad / Wikimedia

We first see a little girl counting as she plucks the petals from a daisy. A countdown starts -- and then a mushroom cloud fills the screen. This was an ad for Democratic presidential candidate Lyndon Johnson when he was running against arch-conservative Republican Barry Goldwater. The year was 1964 and we had witnessed the birth of the modern political ad. 

 