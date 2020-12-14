Perspective: Those Drunk On Power And Greed May Drive Democracy Off A Cliff

Today the Electoral College meets. Another failsafe in the long process to the transition of presidential power. This year it is more significant given the rabbit-hole our country was drug into 6 weeks ago.

Robert Kennedy said, “the work of our hands, matched to reason and principle, will determine destiny.”

What happens when those in power no longer operate with principle or reason?

Two weeks from now an estimated 50 million people could face eviction, and an additional 35 million will experience hunger. All at a time when nearly 1 million people become newly unemployed each week and we are nearing 300,000 Americans dead from the Coronavirus.

Instead of facing these historic tragedies impacting Americans, the President, and 18 republican attorney generals, and 100 Republican lawmakers are attempting to force the Supreme Court to overturn 29 million votes without any evidence.

Power and greed can create an addiction which drives out all reason. Principles, and facts have little chance against the passion and delusion of someone drunk on power. They will take any lengths to keep their power, even if it means driving our democracy off a cliff.

In these conditions it is clear that elections are not the end of the work. It is up to us every day. The “work of our hands” will ultimately create our destiny. Stay engaged. Protecting democracy is not a one day event, it requires constant vigilance by an informed electorate.

I’m Dan Kenney and this is my perspective.