Perspective: Some Like It Cold

By Paula Garrett 17 minutes ago
  • "Bubbles II"
    "Bubbles II"
    Nancy Farmer, artist / waterdrawn.com

It’s February, the polar vortex is breathing down our necks, and I can’t stop dreaming about swimming -- preferably in water at least 65 degrees, but I’d give it a go even at a few degrees lower. Some of my friends consider me a cold water swimmer, and while I may bask in their acclaim, I simultaneously feel the imposter syndrome kick in. Real cold water swimmers would find temps in the 60s balmy.

I especially admire the British and their affinity with bodies of water of all kinds. That small island kingdom has spawned numerous hardy aquaphiles - some famous, or infamous, like the Romantic Poet Lord Byron. And there’s the extreme cold water swimmer and ocean advocate, Lewis Pugh, who in 2007 swam in water just below freezing at the North Pole, without a wetsuit.

My coldest immersion was in Lake Michigan near Sleeping Bear Dunes. The temperature was in the high 50s and once I acclimated, I didn’t want to get out. I was mesmerized. Paddling along, I began to experience a state of euphoria, which I eventually realized was the beginning of hypothermia -- luckily in time to pull myself out.

Still, I’m drawn to -- if not cold -- at least cool water, where I can stretch out and swim a while. Our bodies, after all, are mostly water, and I find that when I’m in my natural element, I feel most alive -- invigorated, watchful and yes, fluid.

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.

Thanks to artist Nancy Farmer of Somerset, England, for permission to use her piece "Bubbles II"  to illustrate this Perspective by Paula Garrett, who is a major fan of her artwork. You can see more at waterdrawn.com

Tags: 
Paula Garrett
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: The Power To Pardon Needs Reigning In

By Paula Garrett Jan 5, 2021
public domain

Since Trump lost the election, I’ve been more or less successful in quelling the ire and disgust he provokes. I can feel how unhealthy it is and want to re-enter the field of positive energy in 2021. But his parade of pardons, although expected, is making it difficult.

 

  

Perspective: My Virtual Travel Companions

By Paula Garrett Nov 30, 2020
Paula Garrett

As it turns out, this is a sequel to my previous perspective. Before Bluella, my VW Golf, delivered me back home, I was already contemplating Road Trip part two to spend more time with my family before the holidays and the onset of winter road conditions.

My soundtrack this time was a collection of essays by a favorite writer, Tim Winton. In one he describes how we begin a journey -- setting our GPS and expecting to arrive intact and on time, and when we don’t, it’s like a blow to the head. Well, that was my experience, literally.

Perspective: Pandemic Roadtripping

By Paula Garrett Oct 27, 2020
Paula Garrett

A few weeks ago I packed up Bluella, my VW Golf, and headed to my sister’s in Alpharetta, Georgia. Once I’d left Chicago behind, I settled into that “on the road” groove where the mind can wander with fewer distractions than in our day-to-day comings and goings, or even in other forms of travel.

   

Perspective: Three Cheers For The Man In The Mask

By Paula Garrett Aug 17, 2020
Susan Stephens / WNIJ

Yard signs are beginning to take root now that we’re less than three months away from November 3rd. But the one that caught my attention was not voicing support for a political candidate. It simply said “Fauci.” For me the message was: listen to the people who know their stuff.

 

We’ve certainly needed a national hero, or at least a competent leader, these past months, and I’m grateful for Dr. Fauci’s indefatigable dedication, even with a science denying hitman snapping at his heels.

 

Perspective: Summer Stream Of Consciousness

By Paula Garrett Jul 14, 2020
oil painting
Angela Wilson / angelarosewilson.com

Having recently read To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf, I invite you to escape for the next minute or so and come along on this wee wander down a summer stream of consciousness.