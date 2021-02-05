Perspective: Simple Logic Destroys A Right Wing Myth

By Jim Kline 1 hour ago
  • Tyler Merbler / Flickr CC by 2.0

When I had the privilege of being a teacher, I tried to stress the importance of logic in evaluating information and making decisions.


Fifty states and sixty court actions have confirmed the fact that Joe Biden is the legally and correctly certified winner of the 2020 Presidential election. And this allows me to point out a glaring logical fallacy promoted by many on the right.

The assertion has been made by many Trump supporters that the fascist insurrection at our Capitol was a so-called "false flag" operation, performed by Biden supporters masquerading as left-wing antifa members.

Think about the absurdity of this claim for a moment. We are being asked to believe that a liberal or left-leaning voter would wear a disguise, travel to Washington, and violently attack our Capitol. To do what? To overturn an election which that voter has already won!

Not only is the premise moronically stupid, it makes no logical sense.

I'm Jim Kline, and that is my Perspective.

Jim Kline
WNIJ Perspectives

