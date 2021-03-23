Perspective: Silenced

By Katie Andraski 10 minutes ago
  • Pixabay

“You talk too much,” my mother said, one arm on the steering wheel, the other holding the rim of the window. “People just aren’t interested.” Wind smeared hair in my face.

I did not realize how deeply her words sank in until I told a new therapist that I shouldn’t have told my stories. Though in college I nearly had a nervous breakdown trying to figure out how much to say to whom in a futile effort to honor my mother. I chose a graduate school where my poems about virginity were mocked. I copied lines until my writer’s block cracked enough for the next line. My therapist said, “You’re uneasy because you come from a silencing family.” I typed forty pages the next day.

But the silencing sank so deep I didn’t ask my aunt what she meant when she hinted at family stories that might have unlocked secrets that dogged me, the secrets worse than whatever stories the secrets covered. It sank so deep I had no bounce back when I sent out my poems and they met with rejection.                                                                                                                                                                                                                   Ironically, once I figured “You talk too much” was a lie, I stopped spilling my stories to any listening ear,  from a child who cried too much, who played the victim, who needed her to say yet again how special I was. My mother just wanted some quiet.

I’m Katie Andraski and that’s my perspective.

Tags: 
Katie Andraski
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: The Barn Doors Stick In Winter

By Katie Andraski Feb 17, 2021
Katie Andraski

In the winter, the barn doors stick. It’s as though the ground grows up and grabs the bottoms, but it’s the sun melting snow on the roof and the water drips, freezes, sticking the doors to the ground. I jar and jiggle them loose.

The other day I was irritated with Bruce and lost my temper. I shoved and yanked at the door, but it wouldn’t budge because I’d yanked the trolley apart. (The trolley is the gizmo that slides the door across the rails.)

Perspective: How I Listened When I Prayed

By Katie Andraski Jan 12, 2021
Pixabay.com

Even though we're done with Christmas, I'm stuck back on the story when Gabriel told Mary she was favored of God. He said, "Greetings, O favored one, the Lord is with you. She was greatly troubled at this saying and tried to discern what sort of greeting that might be" (Luke 1: 28 – 29, ESV).

Perspective: Reflections On Advent

By Katie Andraski Dec 7, 2020
Katie Andraski

As the Northern Hemisphere pitches towards the dark time, we hang lights on trees inside and outside our houses. I think about how Jesus said, “I am the light of the world.”

William Paul Young, author of “The Shack,” said that “according to John’s gospel, Jesus said this during the great day of the Feast of Booths, when young men climbed onto lampstands seventy-five feet high. They poured oil and set them on fire.” Jesus, the light of the world, said this under gigantic torches roaring, that lit up Jerusalem.

Perspective: Good Neighbors

By Katie Andraski Nov 3, 2020
Katie Andraski

“Put not your trust in princes, in a son of man, in whom there is no salvation” (Ps. 146:3). This rebukes my obsession with politics, as I watch the latest political drama like a jet liner pitching toward the ground and I can’t stop looking, as it explodes. I worship this obsession like a cult.

Perspective: One Small Step

By Katie Andraski Sep 29, 2020
Pixabay

The day after Ruth Bader Ginsberg died, I joined a StoryCorps One Small Step conversation while sitting in my writing chair, my books and sunshine behind me. I worried that my partner and I would get snarled in an argument. I’ve barely begun to understand what it means to be a conservative and don’t feel equipped to argue the finer points. Besides, my mind goes blank.