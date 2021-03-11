Perspective: A School Of Fish

By Chris Fink 35 minutes ago
  • Chris Fink

My eyeglasses are like a school of fish that swim through the house. Just yesterday I knew their secret hiding places. Where are they today? It’s morning, and I have my coffee. Now it’s time to read something. No glasses. I yell out to the house, as my father did before me, Who stole my spectacles?! No answer. There is never any answer. My voice must spook the fish.                                  

Credit Chris Fink

There are half a dozen glasses finning in the school, gathering and dispersing in random patterns. Cheap readers, these aren’t exotic neon tropicals. Still, they are attractive in their subdued, Midwestern way: a clear fish and a bluish fish, tortoiseshell fishes in myriad shades. Like the plecostomus, they hide from me in the dark corners of the aquarium. I look and look and look for them. Finally, they materialize in the laundry room, one on the washing machine, and another dangling lazily from the coat hook.

Some days they school like a miracle on the kitchen island, so plentiful you can’t imagine ever wanting. I reach down into the island waters and choose the crappie colored ones. They’re not hard to catch, and they’ll never swim away again. I hook the pair to my shirt collar and top off my coffee. I put food in the bowl for the black dog, Shady. Now, where did I put my phone? By the time I reach my office, the eyeglasses have slipped away. Why am I so careless? I think of my sister’s sound organizational advice:

Don’t put it down, put it away. Practical, sister. But where is the sport in that?

I’m Chris Fink and that’s my Perspective.

Tags: 
Chris Fink
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Fire Drill

By Chris Fink Feb 2, 2021
Chris Fink

Don’t tell the insurance man, but last week I started a chimney fire, my first ever. I know enough not to walk away from the fire in the process of building it, but for some reason I did anyway. When I ambled back to the wood stove, I saw that the stove door was cracked, and the stovepipe was hemorrhaging smoke. Then I heard roaring coming from the chimney. The stovepipe thermometer read zero. How could that be? In the middle of a fire cycle, the thermometer might read 500 degrees. It only goes to 1,000. That’s when I realized the needle was buried.

Perspective: A Nettlesome Plant With The Name It Deserves

By Chris Fink Jan 7, 2021
Chris Fink

If you like to traipse in the woods, or if you have a child or a dog that sometimes bounds off the trail, you too have been plagued by a pox known as beggar’s lice. You might know this nuisance plant by an alias:  sticktight, or stickseed. My wife Breja, who hails from Iowa, calls them simply weed seeds. She is the only one in my family who knows how to rid clothing of them.

Perspective: A Myth About COVID

By Chris Fink Nov 24, 2020
Chris Fink

What do you even do for fun with your kids in COVID times?

A new fall activity in our family is to visit playgrounds. In Wisconsin, our fall playgrounds are now windswept and empty -- the best qualities of a playground these days. My daughter Iris, now nine, still loves a playground, even a desolate one. We usually choose one somewhere along the Rock River. Some of the playgrounds are barricaded shut. Others are open, but all the children have gone. Just a few underdressed teens huddle by the tire swing.

The drive to the playground is another family diversion.

Perspective: Our Glorious Midwestern Tomato

By Chris Fink Sep 15, 2020
Chris FInk

Almost every day in August and September, I eat a tomato sandwich featuring a fresh tomato from the garden.

I was telling my friend Scott from San Jose about this the other day before he told me to stop. Scott is my only friend left who still likes to talk on the phone. I was telling him how I liked the tomato sliced thin, and for bread I like this whole grain loaf that’s been around forever, what we used to call bark bread when I was a kid before I knew what was good.

Augers Aweigh! Now We're Jigging With Shiners | Under Rocks Podcast

By & Dan Libman Feb 19, 2021

The coldest, snowiest, most miserable time of year means one thing for many of the hardiest folk in Wisconsin – time to drag your ice auger and a bucket of shiners out onto the nearest lake.

 