Perspective: The Resilience Of One Little Church

Not long ago, I attended a Zoom meeting with my state senator and twenty-some faith leaders, on COVID-19 and mitigation impacts on faith communities. My colleagues grieved limits to pastoral care, and how damaging isolation is to the vulnerable and struggling. One pastor finally admitted his doubts about mask effectiveness and explained that those who wish to wear masks through worship are seated separately in the sanctuary, while everyone else removes their masks.

My small congregation has been worshiping interactively through Zoom since March, and attendance has grown. We changed our monthly community dinner to a take-out meal, serve our usual turn at the PADS shelter, and started a children’s library for PADS guests. Members check on each other with practical and spiritual support. Meetings, educational forums and even campfire programs have happened over Zoom. During warmer weather, we held an antiracism vigil, weekly Bible study and fellowship events outdoors. We socially distance, and sanitize, and always mask. It’s how we say “I love you.”

Our faith is about sacrifice and perseverance, and hope and new life. We are experiencing all these things. On Christmas Eve, when we meet outside in the cold wind at midday, socially distanced and masked, we will acknowledge not only the great suffering of this time, but the faithfulness of One who abides in our world, a great Light shining on all who know deep darkness, which the darkness cannot overcome.

I'm Jennifer Amy-Dressler, and that's my Perspective.

Jennifer Amy-Dressler has been serving Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa, Illinois since March 2019. She was born in Ontario, raised in Ohio, and earned a Master of Ministry from Earlham School of Religion. She also holds a graduate Diploma in the Art of Spiritual Direction from San Francisco Theological Seminary, and basic certification through the Interim Ministry Network.

Open Table UCC voted to call Jennifer as settled pastor just before the March covid shutdown. Both church and pastor look forward to finally completing that process in 2021.