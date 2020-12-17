Perspective: Repressed By The Watchbird

By Tom McBride 1 minute ago
  • Munro Leaf

When I was nine years old, my parents signed me up for a little child’s magazine called The Weekly Reader, which included a weekly cartoon with three frames.

In frame one was a caption that said, “This is a Pig Pen,” with a drawing of a filthy, unkempt kid. Frame Two: “This is the Watchbird watching the Pig Pen.” This was a drawing of an owl-like fowl with huge glasses on, looking down in frowning disapprobation at the Pig Pen Kid. Frame Three: “This is the Watchbird watching you. Are you a Pig Pen?”

It went on like this every week, except that sometimes the Watchbird was watching a Bully and at other times a Spoil Sport. Sometimes the Watchbird observed a Whiner and at other times a Cheater.

From these weekly exposures, I concluded two things. First, I knew that my parents were very much on the side of the Watchbird. Second, I knew that being a Pig Pen, Bully, Whiner, Cheater, and/or Spoil Sport came rather naturally to me as a nine-year old. In fact, I loved being all those things.

I now realize that I was an ego caught between my instincts, what Freud called the id, and my moral enforcers, or what Freud called the superego. Freud said egos so trapped often end up in a mess and need psychotherapy. My parents let the Weekly Reader expire and forgot to renew it.

Whew! That was a close one.

This is Tom McBride; that’s my Perspective.

Perspective: Pearl Harbor And The Moon Landing

By Tom McBride Nov 13, 2020
Photo by Neil Armstrong

When I was growing up, my small-town barber was a man with a sweet but regulated smile on his face, discouraged eyes behind horn-rimmed glasses. His name was Hans Fowler. Over the years of my maturity into early adulthood, Hans and I spoke of many things. He wielded his scissors unhurriedly and had quiet opinions on everything.

In those days there was much talk of sending men to the moon Hans said it would never happen. One day we bet a dollar. In 1970 I came home from college to get my hair cut. Hans paid up but still thought the whole thing staged.

Perspective: Alive Or Dead...Or Both?

By Tom McBride Oct 9, 2020
Edward Howell / Unsplash

Some things are neither fish nor fowl. Take zombies. They are the living dead.

It gets better. Take quantum physics. A subatomic mini-speck is both a particle and a wave. The more you know about its speed, the less you know about where it is. The more you know about its location, the less you know about how fast it’s going. In one version of this observation, a famous physicist said his cat could be both dead and alive at once. A zombie cat: this stuff is scary.

Perspective: Whatever Happened To Sin?

By Tom McBride Sep 4, 2020
Mitchell Orr / Unsplash

We are living in a time of softened language. This is called “euphemism,” but let us not get hung up on technical details.

People don’t die any more. They “pass.” Even mass murderers no longer “sin.” They just “made a mistake” and wish they hadn’t, since they got caught. Smutty films are now called “adult,” although every twelve-year-old knows that adults can be smutty sometimes. So there’s a certain logic here.

Perspective: Of Cannibals And Kings

By Tom McBride Jul 31, 2020
Pixabay

Suppose I arrive late at a meeting and say, “Sorry to be late. I just flew  from the planet Neptune, and boy, are my arms tired.” And you, in response, say, “I thought you were planning to spend the night on Jupiter.” We’d both be joking of course. But suppose we weren’t joking. Then we would be sent to a psychiatrist. But there’s another explanation: Perhaps we come from a culture in which there’s a common belief that people can fly all the way to Neptune and back.

Perspectives: Grandmother Was An Astronaut

By Tom McBride Jun 26, 2020
Nicolas Lobos / Unsplash

I grew up with a typewriter keyboard, and I grew up with a TV set. The other day I used a device that blends the keyboard and the screen -- it’s called a computer -- to talk via live video to a friend in Paris.  

 