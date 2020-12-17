Perspective: The Quiet Crisis In Your Neighborhood

By Deborah Booth 1 hour ago
  • DeKalb County Community Gardens Grow Mobile
    DeKalb County Community Gardens Grow Mobile
    Susan Stephens / WNIJ

A quiet drama unfolds on Thursday afternoons at Huntley Middle School in DeKalb. One after another, cars turn off Fourth Street to line up in the parking lot. Well before Barb Food Mart’s 4:30 start time, the cars are snaking around the lot. And they just keep coming. The Depression era breadlines are back.

The pandemic is causing great economic hardship. The number of Americans experiencing food insecurity doubled last year and is now estimated at 20 percent. That’s 20 percent of Americans who do not have enough food. Barb Food Mart has seen this increased need, and it’s likely the nine other Sycamore and DeKalb food pantries have, too. Even if Congress passes a relief bill soon, it will be a long time before jobs come back and the economy heals.

The pandemic also forced Barb Food Mart to adopt a new model of food delivery. To keep everyone safe from the virus, food is now delivered outside, with volunteers placing boxes of fresh produce, shelf-stable foods, meat, milk, and bread directly into the trunks of cars.

Another effect of the pandemic? A stunning outpouring of help from the community. People have stepped forward to volunteer their time. And many individuals, agencies, and organizations have donated generously to help Barb Food Mart make the new model work and keep the food flowing. It is heartening to live in a community that sees when its people are hurting and is moved to help.

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.

Tags: 
Deborah Booth
WNIJ Perspectives
Deb Booth

Related Content

Perspective: What, Me Concede?

By Deborah Booth Nov 12, 2020
Susanne Dicke / Pixabay

They tell me I'm supposed to make a concession speech. Me? Concede to Sleepy Joe? There must be a way I can still win, even without the votes.

Rudy and Corey are in Philadelphia looking for anything. Maybe they'll find a laptop with voting irregularities. Eric, Don Jr, Jared, they all say we should keep suing. It's worked before so many times. And maybe the Supreme Court will do its job and help me like they helped George.

Perspective: His Taxes

By Deborah Booth Oct 8, 2020
Matthew Lancaster / Unsplash

A poll taken after the first presidential debate showed that by two to one, viewers thought Biden had won. The President's bullying made a travesty of the debate. His constant interruptions prevented Biden from describing his views, policies and plans. And the President's rants and insults were a way to avoid talking about anything. So distraction may have been the point.

Perspective: Lies

By Deborah Booth Sep 3, 2020
Jay Park / Pixabay

Kellyanne Conway is leaving her job at the White House. She says she wants to spend more time with her teenage children and husband.

   

She’ll be remembered for her confrontational manner -- and for her lies. She burst out of the gate on January 22, 2017, with the jaw-dropping phrase “alternative facts,” the term she used to defend press secretary Spicer’s lie about the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration. Lying became a way of life in this White House.

 

Perspective: Election Ploys

By Deborah Booth Jul 30, 2020

It was almost exactly a year ago that the president made his fateful call to President Zelensky. You remember -- Trump said he’d deliver the money Congress had appropriated for Ukraine's protection against Russian military incursions, then he added: "I would like you to do us a favor, though...."

 

Perspective: Let's Talk About The Post Office

By Deborah Booth Jun 25, 2020

In this topsy-turvy world, one welcome sign of normalcy has been the daily rattle of our mailbox. Mail delivery has been a connection to the outside world and a sign that things will return to normal one of these days.