Perspective: A Parable For Our Time

Connie Seraphine's Perspective (January 28, 2021)

A farmer brought to his farm a six-week old Great Pyrenees puppy, bred to protect sheep from predators. After Bilbo had settled into his new home, he was taken to the barn to see how he’d react to the sheep. They were eating hay in the attached feed lot, but one large ewe decided to enter the barn. When she caught sight of this newcomer, she began to advance on him. Little Bilbo turned to walk away to the other side of the barn. But the ewe kept closing in, trying to smell him, and finally blocked him from escaping. Slowly, but with determination, the puppy turned to face the large ewe, his little head almost touching the ewe’s shin. The sheep paused, did an about-face, and headed to the feed lot to rejoin the others.

What do you think this parable means to you?

Nineteen years on our farm -- complete with hard work, challenges, and joys -- we’ve admired our livestock and dogs who over time have taught us many important life lessons. Animals, domestic and wild, can detect when something changes in their environs. Some react out of curiosity and others out of fear. They have a keen sense of the emotional state of another animal as well as their human handlers. A pecking order of who’s in charge can be challenged. If the one challenged shows courage and stands fast, a healthy transition can happen, and order is restored.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my parable Perspective.