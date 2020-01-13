Perspective: Our Loss

By Paula Garrett 12 minutes ago

Several decades ago, I was staying at my sister’s when her house caught fire, a harrowing experience that left a deep imprint. Now my adoptive country is an inferno, and I can’t fathom the news and what I'm hearing from my friends there. 

 


   

I lived in Australia for seven years until the end of 2001. Although I was working, I had the sense of being on perpetual holiday -- the flora and fauna so diverse and colorful; the rainbow lorikeets and crimson rosellas; eucalypti, like the brilliant ghost gum trees; rainforests that sometimes lead right onto breathtaking beaches; and the majestic kangaroos, pudgy wombats and elusive koalas. 

  

Although I’ve been back in the U.S. nearly 20 years, Australia occupies a prominent presence in my psyche. I feel a spiritual connection to this part of Gondwana, the “land where time began,” and the accumulating devastation of lives and habitats is heart breaking on a personal level and truly a global tragedy. 

  

Yet the current Australian government persists not only with their denial, but also with their industry-supported fossil fuel agenda. Prime Minister Morrison spins it as just another disaster through which Australians will persevere, and to suggest otherwise would be unpatriotic, indeed un-Australian, as Lenore Taylor wrote in The Guardian. 

  

It’s as if the fires have erupted from the gross ignorance and greed both of my countries have succumbed to. 

  

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective. 

Tags: 
Paula Garrett
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: The Bees And The EPA

By Paula Garrett Jul 23, 2019
dewdrop157 / Pixabay

What are the sounds of summer you’ve been tuned into this season? Crickets, lawn mowers, the sizzle of grills, birds, and what about bees? Have you heard many buzzing?

 

Perspective: Identity Theft Through The Ages

By Paula Garrett Aug 27, 2019
Susan Stephens / WNIJ

My sister has had her identity stolen numerous times, and I’d wager you know people who have also experienced it, if you haven’t yourself. “Identity theft” seems like a modern phrase, yet when you stop and think about it, identities have been systematically stolen throughout history. 

Perspective: Past Time To Do The Right Thing

By Paula Garrett Sep 30, 2019
Edward Lich/Pixabay

                                                           

Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee’s 1989 film, has been rolling around in my thoughts of late. And when I heard historian and Pulitzer Prize winning author, Jon Meacham, at Aurora University a few weeks ago, he used that -- a look at our present moment through the lens of history, reminding us of previous times of division and fear. 

Perspective: In The Presence Of A Blues Legend

By Paula Garrett Nov 5, 2019
Tom Beetz / cc by 2.0

Have you ever been in the presence of a living legend and just wanted time to stand still or even rewind a few decades? About a week ago, I attended closing night at the Chicago International Film Festival to see The Torch, a new documentary about bluesman Buddy Guy. He was at the screening along with filmmaker Jim Ferrell and Buddy’s protégé, 20-year old Quinn Sullivan. 

 

Perspective: What Would You Do?

By Paula Garrett Dec 10, 2019
Susan Stephens / WNIJ

Here’s a “What would you do if…” situation I recently encountered. Outside the Art Institute in Chicago, I saw a crowd gathered around a man with a cat and a “Grumpy Cat” sign. What alarmed me was the cat was motionless.

 

Something was wrong, I felt. How could a cat sit so still amid throngs of people and cars whizzing by? I could only imagine that the cat had been drugged. But I walked away -- feeling nauseous, helpless and weak.

 