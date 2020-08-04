Perspective: A New Breed Of RINO

By Joe Rosner 45 minutes ago
  • Pexels / Pixabay

RINO, Republican In Name Only, is a slur used against Republicans who fail one or more extreme right wing purity tests.  It’s likely Reagan, Goldwater, the Bushes, Eisenhower, John McCain and other Republicans icons would be labeled RINOs by the standards of Trumpism.

Here's a new term – PINO. Patriot In Name Only. Examples:

If you disrespect 1st Amendment's free press protections and call

Journalists “Enemies of the People,” you may be a PINO.

If you think protecting our flag is more important than protecting the right

to peaceful protest, you may be a PINO.

If you believe only prayers from your brand of religion should be said at government functions, you could be a PINO.

If you support the 2nd Amendment, but exclude the “well regulated,” part, it’s conceivable you’re a PINO.

If you don’t support justice for all, even people you disagree with, chances are good you’re a PINO.

If you glorify the battle flag and monuments of racists who committed treason against the United States and fired on American troops, absolutely you’re a PINO.

If you claim your freedom includes the right to risk the health of your fellow Americans, there’s no doubt you're a PINO.

Last but not least, if you don’t understand that our democracy requires civil discourse and debate, especially on contentious issues, to survive, yeah, you’re a PINO.

I’m Joe Rosner and that’s my Perspective.

Tags: 
Joe Rosner
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: It's Up To Us

By Joe Rosner Mar 19, 2020
congerdesign / Pixabay

Now we find ourselves in a national contagion of fear and loathing. Fear of a deadly invisible virus. Loathing of fellow Americans.

Fear because the number of people getting sick will double every six days. We all do the math to calculate the chances of dying for ourselves and loved ones.

Everyone will know someone the virus takes. We wonder, who will be the Rock Hudson of Covid19?

The Cure For Sexual Assault Problem

By Joe Rosner Jul 26, 2017

Recently, WNIJ reported the Rockford Police Department was offering a woman's self-defense class and that the class was already at capacity.

In WNIJ’s story, Deputy Chief Mike Dalke noted awareness is half the battle in self-protection. With all due respect, I must disagree.

It appears, from information in WNIJ’s story, the class will provide training on awareness and personal safety tactics. But, like virtually all women’s self-defense classes, the focus is on assaults by strangers.