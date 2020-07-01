Perspective: The New American Majority

By Connie Seraphine 10 minutes ago
  • Joseph Redfield Nino / Pixabay

The last several weeks, we’ve been witnessing “The New American Majority.” Stacey Abrams coined this during her 2018 campaign for Governor of Georgia as she built a unique political and social coalition.  I believe it’s just the kind of broad-based coalition our country needs to work together combatting long standing policies and actions of injustice in our country. In the recent protest events, we’ve watched such a coalition in the bright faces of people of color, of engaged young people, in moderate to progressive white folks -- some carrying babies -- to seniors standing strong or sitting proud in their wheelchairs.

We may get nervous experiencing such boisterous, though peaceful marchers, but I think Ms. Abrams has a point when she says, “Agitation is my favorite part of the political process.” Such protests can be wake-up calls and have served as important historical milestones in raising the consciousness of people who have become too comfortable in their privileged lives. Of course it takes much more than protests to bring about lasting change. A reviewer of Abrams’s new book, Our Time is Now, puts it this way: “The most basic distillation of Abrams’s philosophy is protest plus participation.”

When Ms. Abrams lost the close race for Governor of Georgia, she set up a PAC to combat voter suppression and unfair census counting practices.  These and other issues of justice are calling us as the New American Majority to take a stand and work together for peace and justice.

I’m Connie Seraphine and that is my Perspective. 

Tags: 
Connie Seraphine
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Language Of The Pandemic

By Connie Seraphine May 28, 2020
Pixabay

The words we hear about this mysterious virus that continues to spread, increasingly to children, carry serious emotional content and power to influence our hearts and minds.  For instance, we have heard something like, “I believe beyond a doubt there will be another wave of this virus in the autumn and winter months.”  But contrast this pronouncement to the message:  “If we can crush the curve, do thorough testing and contact tracing, continue safe social distancing, and safely move the opening of businesses, then we can avoid a second wave of infections.”

Perspective: What Does It Take To Govern Well?

By Connie Seraphine Apr 23, 2020
Jehyun Sung / Unsplash

What does it take to govern a nation well?  This question has risen to the top of my list of concerns during these challenging Covid-19 days.  And yes, it has increased my level of anxiety about the future of our nation and its citizens.

Perspective: Obsessed With Progress

By Connie Seraphine Mar 17, 2020
DarkWorkX / Pixabay

Recently, I read a statement in a religious journal, “Most of the rest of the world does not understand life through a Western worldview. We in the West are the anomaly.” The author, Randy Woodley (May, 2019 Sojourners), claims that we in the Euro-West have interpreted life primarily from a Western Enlightenment perspective, going back to Platonic dualism inherited from the Greeks. This dualism values the realm of the abstract –- spirit, soul, mind –- above the concrete realm of earth, body, material. 

Perspective: The Wisdom Of Chocolate

By Connie Seraphine Feb 13, 2020
Monika 1607 / Pixabay

I’ve been indulging in Valentine’s candy. I tell myself I need solace from the very contentious, chaotic, and crazy events swirling around these days. My flavor of the day is Dove dark chocolate -- which is good for you, isn’t it? But did you know that the mini Doves give you messages? One Dove wrapper told me, “Your vibe attracts your tribe.” Almost as good as a Chinese fortune cookie!

Here’s another, “When life isn’t going right, go left.” Well, I’ve been going left for a lot of years, and it has yet to make things right!

Perspective: Patience And Passion

By Connie Seraphine Jan 2, 2020
Annie Spratt / Unsplash

Embarking on a new year, I’d like to talk about “patience.” Webster defines patience as a “calm endurance,” “persevering,” or “calmly tolerating delay.” While these behaviors are helpful when obstacles threaten to sabotage a goal, I’d like to consider “patience” in a more positive, intentional, and interactive way. 

 