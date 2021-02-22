Perspective: A Nation On A Desperate Edge

By Dan Kenney 1 hour ago

It is the desperation, fear, and hatred in their faces that follows me. The pained shouts. The hand-to-hand barbarian combat. The use of blunt objects and murder weapons that were at hand. January 6th leaves me with troubling questions like a family member after a suicide.

What drives people to a desperate edge? Why does a person embrace lies over truth? How does a person turn the flag he claims to revere into a weapon?

The first silent stirrings of this horrific societal eruption go back to before any of us were born, back to what Isabel Wilkerson refers to as “the origins of our discontents.”

It’s significant that some carried confederate flags while stalking the halls of Congress. The hostile sundry group of malcontents were held together by a chain of anger. Some angers they could name and others unnamed boiled over from deep inside.

Until now whites could always be certain of their rung on society’s ladder. This eruption is deeper than a supposedly stolen election. Truth and logic is of little importance to those filled with the fear of their privilege being threatened.

Our nation will be teetering on the crater’s edge until we acknowledge those frightened out of their minds, face all our shadows, engage in truth and reconciliation like this nation has never had.

Will we move from the edge? It is up to each of us to choose.

I’m Dan Kenney and this has been my perspective.

Perspective: What Would Dr. King Say?

By Dan Kenney Jan 18, 2021
Minnesota Historical Society / cc-by-sa-2.0

Over the past four years, and past four months, with each new disturbing piece of reality connected to this outgoing administration and each new assault on democracy, I find myself asking, what would Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. say?

So, I turned to his writing.

In our time of division and bitterness he says: “The one thing about bitterness is its blindness. Bitterness has not the capacity to make the distinction between some and all.”

Perspective: Those Drunk On Power And Greed May Drive Democracy Off A Cliff

By Dan Kenney Dec 14, 2020
Pixabay

Today the Electoral College meets. Another failsafe in the long process to the transition of presidential power. This year it is more significant given the rabbit-hole our country was drug into 6 weeks ago.

Robert Kennedy said, “the work of our hands, matched to reason and principle, will determine destiny.”

What happens when those in power no longer operate with principle or reason? 

Perspective: My 2020 Birthday Wishes

By Dan Kenney Nov 9, 2020
Hamid Roshaan / Unsplash

Now, in the second half of my life, with more years behind me than before me, my birthdays have taken on new meaning. Especially this year. My 67th birthday.

Everything about this year has been historic, a pandemic, stressful presidential election, and my own two life-threatening medical events. I feel very grateful to be alive and able to reflect back while looking ahead.  

My birthdays are when I take stock, make wishes, and set a course for the coming year.  

This year my wishes include:  

Perspective: Time To Move Beyond Adjustments To An Unjust Society

By Dan Kenney Jun 22, 2020
Clay Banks / Unsplash

May of 1963, at age 10, I sat watching Walter Cronkite report about police officers in Birmingham Alabama turning fire hoses and dogs on civil rights marchers. Including children my age.

Today people are still marching for civil rights and protection from the police.

14 years ago I marched with over 400,000 people in the streets of Chicago joining in the peaceful call for a path to citizenship for over 2 million people. Police wearing riot gear lined the route.

Today millions are still waiting for that path.

Perspective: 'Pity The Nation' Again

By Dan Kenney Oct 5, 2020
Pixabay

Events of the past week reminded me of the poem “Pity the Nation” written by Lawrence Ferlinghetti 13 years ago. I believe it captures much of our current America.  

Pity the nation whose people are sheep,

and whose shepherds mislead them.

Pity the nation whose leaders are liars, whose sages are silenced,

and whose bigots haunt the airwaves.

Pity the nation that raises not its voice,

except to praise conquerors and acclaim the bully as hero

and aims to rule the world with force and by torture.