Perspective: A Message From The Hilltop

By Connie Seraphine 29 minutes ago
  • Betty
    Betty
    Connie Seraphine

Butterflies flit all around me as I drive the four-wheeler up the hill, our four dogs in eager pursuit. Crisscrossing all around me are tiny white, orange, and yellow butterflies competing for my attention and the nectar from the alfalfa and clover buds. Shifting down, my eyes are drawn to two other winged creatures. Stunning Monarchs play tag and honeybees from the hives up the hill perch on scores of purple alfalfa and pink clover blossoms. A teenage entrepreneur friend who tends three hives just ahead has promised several more jars of this golden nectar of the gods.

Mounting the hilltop, huge mulberry trees invite me to cut the motor in the shade and wait for the first Border Collie to leap onto my lap. Following their pecking order, muscular Zac, though youngest, springs up for his cuddle time with me. We take in the green stretch of farmland all around. Zac’s ears flip up, focused on a tractor spreading fertilizer in the next field. A gentle nudge from me sends him leaping off and searching for his older brother who he loves to tease. Betty, our smallest but most competent herding dog, is next to keep my lap warm. She stares into my eyes to read my mood then tucks her head under my chin and leans into me. These intense days, I crave the quiet hilltop moments, anticipating the presence of the Holy One in these gifts of Creation.

I’m Connie Seraphine and that is my Perspective.

Tags: 
Connie Seraphine
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: The New American Majority

By Connie Seraphine Jul 1, 2020
Joseph Redfield Nino / Pixabay

The last several weeks, we’ve been witnessing “The New American Majority.” Stacey Abrams coined this during her 2018 campaign for Governor of Georgia as she built a unique political and social coalition.  I believe it’s just the kind of broad-based coalition our country needs to work together combatting long standing policies and actions of injustice in our country.

Perspective: Language Of The Pandemic

By Connie Seraphine May 28, 2020
Pixabay

The words we hear about this mysterious virus that continues to spread, increasingly to children, carry serious emotional content and power to influence our hearts and minds.  For instance, we have heard something like, “I believe beyond a doubt there will be another wave of this virus in the autumn and winter months.”  But contrast this pronouncement to the message:  “If we can crush the curve, do thorough testing and contact tracing, continue safe social distancing, and safely move the opening of businesses, then we can avoid a second wave of infections.”

Perspective: What Does It Take To Govern Well?

By Connie Seraphine Apr 23, 2020
Jehyun Sung / Unsplash

What does it take to govern a nation well?  This question has risen to the top of my list of concerns during these challenging Covid-19 days.  And yes, it has increased my level of anxiety about the future of our nation and its citizens.

Perspective: Obsessed With Progress

By Connie Seraphine Mar 17, 2020
DarkWorkX / Pixabay

Recently, I read a statement in a religious journal, “Most of the rest of the world does not understand life through a Western worldview. We in the West are the anomaly.” The author, Randy Woodley (May, 2019 Sojourners), claims that we in the Euro-West have interpreted life primarily from a Western Enlightenment perspective, going back to Platonic dualism inherited from the Greeks. This dualism values the realm of the abstract –- spirit, soul, mind –- above the concrete realm of earth, body, material. 

Perspective: The Wisdom Of Chocolate

By Connie Seraphine Feb 13, 2020
Monika 1607 / Pixabay

I’ve been indulging in Valentine’s candy. I tell myself I need solace from the very contentious, chaotic, and crazy events swirling around these days. My flavor of the day is Dove dark chocolate -- which is good for you, isn’t it? But did you know that the mini Doves give you messages? One Dove wrapper told me, “Your vibe attracts your tribe.” Almost as good as a Chinese fortune cookie!

Here’s another, “When life isn’t going right, go left.” Well, I’ve been going left for a lot of years, and it has yet to make things right!