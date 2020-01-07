Perspective: Lurking In The Last Wilderness

By Chris Fink 15 minutes ago

On the night after Christmas, I was ice fishing on Carlin Lake near Presque Isle, what they call “Wisconsin’s Last Wilderness.” Part bored, and part cold, I gazed across the dark lake at the warm lights of the Carlin Lake Lodge. Ernest Hemingway and John Wayne had both lodged here back in the day, evidently. Imagine those two in the same room.

I noticed that I had a flag up on my tip-up. Finally. I knelt to set the hook.

As I drew up the line, hand over hand, I felt something heavy, and I peered into the black hole with my headlamp. I glimpsed the creature when it hit the bottom of the ice. It seemed to have arms, not fins, and a hard shell. I tried to pull it through the hole, but it was too big. What could it be?

Then I saw that white tail tip that warms the hearts of all ice fishers. It was a walleye, a good one. But what else? A snapping turtle maybe, woke up to eat my catch? Too big for the hole. If I wanted the fish, I would have to risk my fingers and reach for it. So I did. Down the icy hole my arm went, and my fist came back full of walleye. A nice 20 incher!

But that other thing was still down there, still on my line. Who knows what lurks in the last wilderness. So. I reached back down the hole and grasped one of its arms, or legs, and pulled. And finally, it came up.

Not a snapping turtle. A baseball mitt! “Play Ball Junior Model.” “Special Vinyl Leather.” Quite a catch.

I’m Chris Fink and that’s my Perspective. 

Tags: 
Chris Fink
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: A Moment And The Wit

By Chris Fink Feb 26, 2019
Flickr user David Baron / CC BY-SA 2.0

Lately I’ve been thinking about a bench in Northern California. This particular bench is made of stone and perches along a dirt trail atop the long ridge of the San Francisco Bay Peninsula.

Perspective: The 'Tonic Of Wildness' Tastes Like...Onions

By Chris Fink Aug 20, 2019
Chris FInk

 

 

Perspective: The Insomniac And The Rainstorm

By Chris Fink Sep 24, 2019
Pete Linforth / Pixabay

Rain. My word. And thunderbolts split the sky. Of late these storms ride at night, when I’m wide awake. Power flashes and the black dog cowers. Worry. Gutters overflow. The basement pools. My friend Mike says night rain makes him drool. Better than some pill.

Perspective: The Suit

By Chris Fink Oct 29, 2019
Beloit College / YouTube

This fall I’ve given several public readings from my new book, which means I’ve had to dust off The Suit. If you know me, you’ve surely seen The Suit. I got it twenty years ago, when I was finishing my PhD and interviewing for jobs.

“You know, Fink,” said John Goulet, my major professor at UW-Milwaukee, “you’re going to have to go in debt for a suit.”

“A suit,” I gulped. I didn’t know anything about formal wear. But as a graduate student I did know about debt.

“Listen,” Dr. Goulet said, recognizing my unease. “I’ll take you shopping. But bring your credit card.”

Perspective: The Very Windy Day

By Chris Fink Dec 3, 2019
Jimmy Lau / Pixabay

If you’re ridiculous like me, you think the weather owes you something, and when it doesn’t give you what you deserve, you get grumpy.  

 