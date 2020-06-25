Perspective: Let's Talk About The Post Office

By Deborah Booth 1 hour ago

In this topsy-turvy world, one welcome sign of normalcy has been the daily rattle of our mailbox. Mail delivery has been a connection to the outside world and a sign that things will return to normal one of these days.

Here's some bad news. Without an infusion of cash, the post office could run out of money by the end of September. This is ridiculous. We're in the middle of a pandemic and we need the post office for so much -- census forms, medications and yes, letters. Many will want to take advantage of mail-in ballots for the fall election to avoid the painfully long lines we've seen during the primaries.

The post office has become a lightning rod for the political right who view mail-in voting with hostility, despite much evidence that the process is safe from fraud. The President stokes fear about it with lies. The Republicans want to privatize it, which could bring to an end universal delivery to every single address in the country.

Congress tried to provide help in the April bill but was blocked by the executive branch. Early this month, the House passed the Heroes Bill, which includes post office funding, but that bill’s stalled in the Senate. That's where we can get involved. Get the word out in the community, contact Republican Senators who are blocking the Heroes Bill, remind them that democracy is at stake -- and that now more than ever, in this topsy-turvy world, we need the post office.

I'm Deborah Booth and that's my perspective.

Tags: 
Deborah Booth
Deb Booth
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Support Your Local Newspaper

By Deborah Booth May 21, 2020
Andrys Stienstra / Pixabay

I used to buy a local paper when we traveled so I could learn more about the community we were visiting. But in recent years it has become rare to find one. I now know why. Local papers have become an endangered species. Since 2006, one-third of U.S. papers have disappeared, and tens of thousands of local reporters have lost their jobs.

Perspective: Trust The Scientists

By Deborah Booth Apr 16, 2020
CDC.gov

The disaster movie starts and when bad things start to happen, a scientist always warns the people to change course. But the people never listen. That’s the gist of a mordant Facebook post circulating among scientists as they, along with the rest of us, have watched this frightening scenario play out in real life.

 

The pandemic moved so fast and was so vicious that it’s no mystery why people insisted it couldn’t happen here. After all, we’re not Italy, or China.

 

Perspective: A Little Girl And A Daisy

By Deborah Booth Mar 12, 2020
Lyndon Johnson campaign ad / Wikimedia

We first see a little girl counting as she plucks the petals from a daisy. A countdown starts -- and then a mushroom cloud fills the screen. This was an ad for Democratic presidential candidate Lyndon Johnson when he was running against arch-conservative Republican Barry Goldwater. The year was 1964 and we had witnessed the birth of the modern political ad. 

 

Perspective: Give Meghan And Harry A Break

By Deborah Booth Jan 30, 2020
Mark Jones / Wikimedia

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan want to lead private lives. They are stepping away from their official duties as members of the royal family and are moving to Canada. They plan to become financially independent.

It’s a bold move.

The royal family has always been one of England’s favorite soap operas. Their weddings, births, deaths, and most of all, their indiscretions, are a source of endless fascination to the public and a surefire way to sell newspapers.

Perspective: An Important Political Omission

By Deborah Booth Dec 26, 2019
Pixabay

At last Thursday’s Democratic debate Pete Buttigieg said something I hadn’t heard before. “I know you're only ever supposed to say middle class and not poor in politics,” he said, “but we've got to talk about poverty in this country.” 

 