Perspective: A Lesson From The Germans

By Andrew Nelson 2 minutes ago
  • End of the rail track inside Auschwitz II
    End of the rail track inside Auschwitz II
    By Cor2701, CC BY 3.0 / https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76058004

Once again, I have found the latest round of “debates” on the legacy of the Confederacy baffling 155 years after the Civil War ended. Once and for all, we need consider the Confederacy for what it was and where it now belongs. The lesson on how to accomplish that comes from the Germans and how they treat their dark history.           

First of all, you will not find any Fort Hitlers, Camp Himmlers or Goering Air Force Bases in Germany. You will not find swastikas displayed in Germany, at least legally, because all Nazi symbols are banned in Germany, as is the Nazi salute and statements such as, “Heil Hitler.”

German schoolchildren are required to visit a concentration camp at least once and are also required to study the Holocaust as part of their history classes. The Germans have accepted this horror in their past and see nothing heroic in it.

What I suggest is building a museum to Confederacy either next to the U.S. Holocaust Museum or National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. The museum would house all Confederate statues and monuments that have occupied public spaces. The museum would feature the hard facts of the events leading to the Confederacy’s formation, its brief existence, and its tragic legacy after the failure of Reconstruction.

If we do this, we can then end the ridiculous debate about what the Confederate flag really stood for, and how Jefferson Davis, Braxton Bragg, John Bell Hood, George Pickett, A.P. Hill and Robert E. Lee, among many others, figured in Confederate history, all while looking at their statues.

I’m Andrew Nelson, and that’s my perspective.

Tags: 
Andrew Nelson
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: A Middle-Aged White Guy

By Andrew Nelson Jun 3, 2020
Susan Stephens / WNIJ

I live in a nice house with a nice lawn, in a nice subdivision and am comfortably upper middle class. My wife and I have both worked hard to have what we have. I also have the advantage of being a white male. I also have the disadvantage of being a white male.

Perspective: Migrant Mother

By Andrew Nelson Apr 27, 2020

I clearly remember stories I heard as a kid from my older relatives about living through the Great Depression. The over-arching lesson I took from those accounts was this: unless you lived through it, you couldn’t truly understand what it was like.

Perspective: Missing The Kids

By Andrew Nelson Mar 23, 2020
Wokandapix / Pixabay

                                   

As I record this perspective, it is now day four of our school district’s shut down because of COVID-19, and I’m about stark raving loony for two reasons.

First, e-learning is going to be no substitute for the intellectual fervor of a good class discussion. And second, junior high kids are hilarious, so I’m missing the dozens of good laughs I often get in a day. None of us will be getting the “brain food” to which we are accustomed.

Then there’s the problem with kids getting actual food.

Perspective: Luck.

By Andrew Nelson Feb 17, 2020
National Cancer Institute / Pixabay

2020 has not started off well for my wife, Wendy. Not long after New Year’s, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.  

 

Perspective: 2020 Is A Precipice Year

By Andrew Nelson Jan 6, 2020
Pixabay

As I write this on the first day of 2020, I’m not certain that a “Happy New Year” is in order. This new year has a good chance of becoming what I would call a precipice year the same way that 1775, 1850, 1861, 1877, 1941 and 1968 were. If one reads enough history, one will soon learn that as a country we have not always done the right things. However, at least in the long run, right has prevailed over wrong. 

   