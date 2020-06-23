Perspective: I'll Try To Be Honest

By Elsa Glover 2 hours ago
  • Arek Socha / Pixabay

As a U.S. History teacher, I wanted my students to understand that we live in a flawed country, that our government has flaws, that we as humans have flaws and that with all of that, if we can view and accept multiple perspectives, we should be able to live together in some sort of harmony.

In the classroom, I’ve facilitated eye opening discussions about race and privilege. And I encouraged my students to sit in their discomfort to really reflect. I’ve done this before. I should know what to say now. But I really don’t.

After George Floyd’s horrific death, I wondered how am I going to talk about this? I believed I was open minded and unbiased. I should be able to talk about the systemic racism so deeply rooted in our country. Yet, each time I create a thought, I find it seems wrong, small, and potentially, insulting.

I can’t seem to grasp it yet. I don’t understand the pain and anger that sit constantly in a person if their skin is not white. I don’t understand how opportunity can be taken away when a person’s skin is not white. I don’t live in this disappointment every day. I don’t have to carry that weight on my shoulders. It’s not right. And I won’t ever truly understand it.

But I can continue to try, to live in my discomfort, to listen, and to be honest.

I’m Elsa Glover and that’s my perspective.

Tags: 
Elsa Glover
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Stepping Out Of The Circling

By Elsa Glover May 19, 2020
Alfred Leung / Unsplash

Waiting for the stay-at-home order to lift is getting hard. We are in so many ways stuck and stagnant.

The other day I found myself walking in circles around the house. I didn’t know what to do with myself. There was plenty I could do. But I'd already done so much of that. I had no motivation; I had no direction, just aimless, anxious energy. I needed relief. Some sort of distraction.

Perspective: Do Mom And Dad Have A Point?

By Elsa Glover Apr 14, 2020
Elsa Glover

During tough times, my parents sing a song. It's sweet -- two real voices, not quite in tune, but full of energy.

Whenever I complained, they’d break into song:

You’ve got to accentuate the positive

Eliminate the negative

Latch on to the affirmative

And don’t mess with Mr. In-Between!

Listening, I often thought it’s old fashioned mumbo jumbo. It’s parent talk.

Finally, I listened to Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters sing the whole song. The lyrics surprised me:

Perspective: What Are YOU Going To Do About Microplastics?

By Melanie Hernandez & Julia Glover Mar 10, 2020
Elsa Glover

Occasionally, our Perspectives author Elsa Glover turns over regularly scheduled spot to her colleagues and students who have something to say. This time, she asked students in Clinton Rosette Middle School's Green Club to talk about something important to them. Melanie Hernandez and Julia Glover worked together to research, write, and deliver their Perspective.

Perspective: Guilty Pleasures

By Elsa Glover Jan 28, 2020
Jill Wellington / Pixabay

Guilty pleasures -- we all have them. A sneaked candy bar at the grocery store, a fancy drink at the restaurant, a magazine subscription, or binge-watching the soap opera that drives away the family. Guilty pleasures provide us with momentary escapes from reality.

Not that my reality is bad, it’s actually pretty good. So why do I need my guilty pleasures?

Perspective: A Tradition Shines In Dark Times

By Elsa Glover Dec 24, 2019
insung-yoon / Unsplash

It’s Christmas Eve and my thoughts turn to tradition. December holds many cultural traditions that bring our lives meaning. My tradition comes from the Christmas Story.

When my children were young, we read the story about the shepherds. An angel visited the shepherds and said, “Do not be afraid.” What a strange thing for an angel to say.

Throughout the Christmas story, angels visit Mary, Joseph, and the shepherds. Each time, their first words are “Do not be afraid.” It‘s important, my kids thought, because it’s repeated. Perhaps we have missed something important.