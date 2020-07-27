Perspective: Disconnection Is Our Cultural Disease

By Dan Kenney 1 hour ago
  • Paul Melki / Unsplash

From the White House to street corners of Chicago, from 10:00 a.m. Sunday mornings to nightly AA meetings you will find this disease. It is sewn into the fabric of our culture. It cannot be cured with a vaccine nor can your doctor give you a prescription. All of us have experienced it, some of us know it and others are unaware of its symptoms.

If you trace political corruption, ecological devastation, hating each other based on race, gender, religion, or sexual orientation, at its origin, beneath the outward symptoms, the inner disease, is our profound and painful sense of disconnection.

Disconnection from ourselves, from God, from each other and from Earth.

Despite rugged individualism, and the “me” generation celebrated and held up as a model by our culture, the truth is, we need to be in relationship.

As a psychologist once said, "When you get to the end of your life and your practice, you come to realize that every mentally ill person is basically lonely.”

This constant battle between individualism, tribalism, and universal connection has always been with us. Opportunities for connection surround us every day. Be open to it, open to receive it. Just as each day there are people who will try to divide us, remember the choice is ours. We are the unity in community.

I’m Dan Kenney and this is my perspective.

Tags: 
Dan Kenney
WNIJ Perspectives

