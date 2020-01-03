Perspective: The Cat's Approach To Play

Francisco Solares-Larrave's "Perspective" (January 3, 2020).

Cats play a lot. Experts say it's an activity that keeps their hunting instincts alive, but I disagree. In my experience, cat's play is a very serious endeavor, not a sport. Just pay attention to your feline companion.

Now, the next best thing there is to observing cats play is to actually play with them. This is what I used to do with Ben, my dear friend who reached the ripe old age of 21 years and still played every so often. When he and I played, we tossed one another a crumpled paper ball. I sent it to his paws first, and he would hit it back, delicately but earnestly. We did this for a while, but we didn't last long because the game exhausted him; he had to use strategy, patience and tolerance with a human who was laughing like a maniac the whole time. No cat will put up with this behavior, so our games were brief but intense. However, I always had fun, while he took it very seriously. To this day I still admire his dedication, which made a stark contrast with my own frivolity.

Now, some may say he was wrong in taking playing so scrupulously, but I think he was right. He played seriously, napped, cuddled and ate just as honestly. Since when is there anything wrong with that?

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my perspective.