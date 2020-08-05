Perspective: A Brave New World Of Campaigning

Lou Ness' "Perspective" (August 5, 2020).

As the 2020 election looms, it’s a brave new world out there. COVID-19 has changed everything, even elections. Candidates, staffers and volunteers are working on virtual strategies. This will mean more mailings, phoning and texts in place of traditional face to face events.

COVID-19 has reshaped how campaigns are organized. Many of you know I am managing my daughter’s campaign for the General Assembly in the 66th district. Though I am not new to campaigning, I have had to spend time wandering through the virtual world. Ugh.

Today voters are burdened by the quarantine, unemployment, e-learning, healthcare and much more, not the elections.

My question - How do you begin a campaign in the face of so much anxiety? We adapted.

We suspended face to face campaigning as COVID cases rose around the country. It’s the right decision, protecting our volunteers and the community from the pandemic.

Still we believe what we are doing is critical, important. As of this writing we are less than 100 days away from November 3rd. So much is at stake in this election.

I believe people who care about good government will work hard to inform the voters in whatever way they can. Conversely, the majority of voters will understand this.

Democracy is The Vision. How we get there depends on the times and the challenges of the moment.

So, when your phone rings or your text dings, be patient, it’s the sound of democracy in action.

I’m Lou Ness and that’s my perspective.