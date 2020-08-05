Perspective: A Brave New World Of Campaigning

By Lou Ness 2 hours ago
  • gvbsonic / Pixabay

As the 2020 election looms, it’s a brave new world out there.  COVID-19 has changed everything, even elections. Candidates, staffers and volunteers are working on virtual strategies. This will mean more mailings, phoning and texts in place of traditional face to face events.

COVID-19 has reshaped how campaigns are organized. Many of you know I am managing my daughter’s campaign for the General Assembly in the 66th district. Though I am not new to campaigning, I have had to spend time wandering through the virtual world. Ugh.

Today voters are burdened by the quarantine, unemployment, e-learning, healthcare and much more, not the elections.

My question - How do you begin a campaign in the face of so much anxiety?  We adapted.

We suspended face to face campaigning as COVID cases rose around the country.  It’s the right decision, protecting our volunteers and the community from the pandemic.

Still we believe what we are doing is critical, important. As of this writing we are less than 100 days away from November 3rd. So much is at stake in this election.

I believe people who care about good government will work hard to inform the voters in whatever way they can. Conversely, the majority of voters will understand this.

Democracy is The Vision. How we get there depends on the times and the challenges of the moment.

So, when your phone rings or your text dings, be patient, it’s the sound of democracy in action.

I’m Lou Ness and that’s my perspective.

Tags: 
Lou Ness
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Attitude Reflects Leadership

By Lou Ness Jun 4, 2020
Joanbrown51 / Pixabay

In 1971, in Virginia, a black teen was shot and killed by a white store owner. The city Alexandria created T.C. Williams, an integrated high school. The movie Remember the Titans gives us a glimpse of that struggle. There is a moment when Julius (a black player) and Gary (a white player) are arguing under a tree. When Gary challenges Julius to give his all for the team, Julius turns to Gary and says, “Attitude reflects leadership…Captain.”

Perspective: Behind Every Candidate...

By Lou Ness Mar 11, 2020
pjedrzejczyk, OpenClipart-Vectors / Pixabay

They’re everywhere. campaign signs littering the landscape, material crowding your mailboxes, the knock on the door and so much more -- democracy in action. Welcome to the election cycle! The stage is set for the typically low voter turnout on March 17th, the Illinois Primary.  

 

Perspective: My Prayer For 2020

By Lou Ness Jan 15, 2020
Javardh / Unsplash

 

 

Perspective: Am I Doing Enough?

By Lou Ness Nov 7, 2019
Severin Hoin / Unsplash

I have a friend who is relentless about protesting the current administration. Attending opposition rallies, picketing, gathering signatures. She has an urgent feel to her activities, as though the world depends on her. She is daunting, she is at it every day. My friend looks a bit over the edge. Her fear is palpable. 

  

Perspective: Produce, Preserve, Prepare!

By Lou Ness Aug 29, 2019
Natalie Rhea-Riggs / Unsplash

 

The first frost of the northern region (that’s us) is October 24th. Cool wet weather is predicted for September and October. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts heavier snowfall for our area. Frigid weather sets in the last week of January through early March. There you have it, winter in a snapshot. 