Perspective: Backyard Love Shines A Light For Us All

By Lonny Cain 40 minutes ago
  • Fireflies in Georgia, eight second exposure
    Fireflies in Georgia, eight second exposure
    Jud McCranie / cropped. Wikimedia, CC by-SA 4.0

There’s love in the air.

I see it every night in my backyard — surrounded by pulsing, blinking lights.

Ahh, the splendor of the Lampyridae. Better known as the lightning bug or firefly.

That constant flashing is mostly from dudes looking to hook up -- a mating signal.

That glow is called bioluminescence. They suck in oxygen via the rear end that combines with chemicals that produce light.

Fireflies spend up to two years in a grub-like stage. After they morph into night lights they might live only a few weeks for their final mission -- find a mate.

Our culture gives fireflies a significant purpose. They provide summer enchantment to kids and nostalgic warmth to older adults.

I remember getting the glass jar and pounding a nail in the lid to make air holes.

The goal was to fill that jar with brightness. They were easy to catch. They sat calmly on the finger, pulsing. Like pets. 

I admit … I have this dark memory of pinching off that tiny glowing body and putting it on a finger to make a magic ring. 

I feel bad about that now.

But … I did love the chase. See the light. Run to the light. It was all about the light. 

Ironic, I guess. Their light was a signal. A heart lamp saying, “Here I am. See me. Find me.”

My days of chasing lightning bugs are over. But … I still see magic in their persistent luminescence. And a clear understanding that I am no different. 

We are no different. 

Sending signals. Chasing and fulfilling purpose. Hoping for connection. 

And always looking for love.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.

Tags: 
Lonny Cain
WNIJ Perspectives

