Perspective: All In For All Students

Elizabeth Ulrick's Perspective -- February 3, 2021

This week is National School Counseling Week. The theme is All in for All Students. Right now, I want to share a powerful story with you.

As a high school counselor, I am humbled and grateful when a young man can share with me. A few days before graduation, a young man sat in my office, head hung low. Enormous tears slid down his face and plopped on the carpet, wet spots as big as dimes.

He was heartbroken when a romantic relationship ended. His former girlfriend and he conceived a child together. He was thrilled to become a dad. This young man, handsome, always dressed in the sharpest streetwear, a true extrovert, had a different side to share.

And he allowed me to be witness to his heartbreak. Young man, if somehow you happen to be listening, I remember that day as a singular highlight of my counseling career.

As a counselor at Rockford Jefferson, where we are bursting with nearly two thousand kids, I work with all kinds of kids, such as teen parents, some as competent as my peers. I counsel truant kids, honors students, kids in foster care, and kids who are Dreamers (non-citizens who are undocumented).

Thank you for listening about my incredible, heart-rending, rewarding, outrageous sixteen-year career.

I am a school counselor. I am all in for all students. My name is Elizabeth Ulrick, and that is my perspective.

Elizabeth earned her MS in Human Services, School Counseling at National-Louis University. She earned a BA in Elementary Education at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. While she holds credentials to work in a mental health setting, she has always counseled in a school. Elizabeth is active in her union, the Rockford Education Association. Elizabeth enjoys spending time with her husband, her mom, and her gray tabby cat.