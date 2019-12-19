Perspective: Act Now To Prevent That Post-Holiday Letdown

By Suzanne Degges-White 5 hours ago

This time of year, many of us are just hours away from the start of a delightfully long holiday break. Whether you’re gearing up to celebrate the holiday in a big way or just eagerly anticipating time away from the job, your attention-to-detail may already be flagging by now. 

 


Maybe you’re already dreading that first day back in the office when you’re forced to leave behind the comfort of home and force yourself back into a work-world frame of mind. Here are some tips on how to make that transition just a little bit easier. 

 

Tie up loose ends before you head out the door the day before your holiday break begins. 

 

Set up your “out-of-the-office” email and voice mail messages. Make a to-do list of what you plan to accomplish when you return from the holiday break. Straighten up your work area, trash the old Starbucks cups, and dump the coffee from your travel mug before you head out the door. Even if you don’t mind clutter, at least stack your papers and file folders into somewhat orderly piles and maybe take down your holiday decorations before you leave, too. 

 

When you get back after the holiday, don’t stress out too much about getting every single thing on your pre-break to-do list checked off right away. Ease back in. Take time to catch up on emails or messages that may have come in during your absence. Returning to the grind after time away is stressful enough, don’t come in with a mindset that only intensifies the challenge. 

 

Make your life easier by doing what you can to lessen that “post-holiday letdown.” Set yourself up for a peaceful and organized fresh start in the New Year and this might just set the tone for the year ahead. 

 

I’m Suzanne Degges-White and that’s my perspective. 

 

