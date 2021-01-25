The People With Binoculars In That Parked Car Weren't Spying On You - They Were Counting Birds

By Connie Kuntz 1 hour ago
  • Julia Kuroda

Every winter for the past 121 years, people across the country have fanned out to list the birds they see. This is the national Audubon Christmas Bird Count and it runs every year from Dec. 14-Jan. 05. There were fewer count circles this year because of the pandemic, but that didn't stop Sinnissippi Audubon Society President Jennifer Kuroda and her daughter Jackie Kuroda from participating.

The Kurodas were assigned the Sandy Hollow Golf Course in Rockford. From dawn till dusk, the mother and daughter counted 232 birds, with 19 species represented. 

"It was mostly your typical backyard birds," Kuroda said. "People that have bird feeders out are attracting chickadees and juncos, plus cardinals. Those are the common birds you'll see during bird counts when you're doing residential areas."

Kuroda added that they counted more than one bird of the same species.

"Even though we had 19 species, we had 10 or 12 birds of the same species and maybe a big flock of Canada geese," she said. "That's typically what we saw."

Because Kuroda and her daughter were assigned a golf course, they spent most of the day walking the course. It was a cold day. In the morning,  it was 9 degrees and it only warmed up to 16 degrees. If they needed to warm up, they counted birds from their car, but only for short periods of time.

"When you're in residential areas -- in a car, with binoculars -- you get a little worried that people might think that you have other intentions than looking at birds in their yard," she said. "I always feel like we need one of those magnet signs on the side of our car that's like 'Christmas Bird Counter' or something."

Though downtown Rockford wasn't part of the Kuroda's beat, Jennifer said another citizen scientist saw Louise the peregrine falcon. Louise overwinters in Rockford was spotted at the news tower in Rockford so that bird was counted, too. The peregrine falcon is the official city bird for Rockford.  

Kuroda said it's important to monitor for birds in a variety of areas, not just residential areas, atop a newstower, or forest preserves. 

"You never know what might turn up," she said. "There are definitely rare species of birds that move through the area because they're off course for whatever reason and end up here. And you never know what's going to show up at your bird feeder.

Tags: 
Illinois
Christmas Bird Count
Sinnissippi Audubon
Sandy Hollow Golf Course

Related Content

This Census Is For The Birds - 2020 Christmas Bird Count Is Underway

By Connie Kuntz Dec 17, 2020
Jennifer Kuroda

The Christmas Bird Count is a "bird census" program with the National Audubon Society. Every year for the past 121 years -- in the United States, Canada and beyond -- thousands of volunteers have gone out over a 24-hour period and counted birds.

Jennifer Kuroda is the president of the Sinnissippi Audubon Society. She said counting birds help scientists track specific birds.

Rockford Has Its First-Ever Official City Bird

By Connie Kuntz Jul 17, 2020
Jennifer Kuroda

It's official: For the first time ever, Rockford has its own city bird. Mayor Tom McNamara announced Friday that the peregrine falcon shall represent the city.

Colored Sands Forest Preserve: Important To Birds -- & The People Who Love Them

By Connie Kuntz Oct 9, 2020
Connie Kuntz

Colored Sands Forest Preserve has been recognized as an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society. Though there are 92 IBAs in Illinois, Colored Sands is the first forest preserve in Winnebago County to receive the honor.

Every year, thousands of birds visit the 306-acre forest preserve. Many of them have been counted, banded and documented by a dedicated team of volunteers at the preserve's Sand Bluff Bird Observatory. Because they documented

so many migratory birds, the forest preserve was able to qualify for the IBA distinction.  

Louise And Lil' Kool's 'Triplets' Need Names

By Connie Kuntz Jun 2, 2020
Sinnissippi Audubon Society

Louise and Lil' Kool are two peregrine falcons who reside on the ledge of the Rockford Register Star news tower. They had a clutch of four eggs. Last month, three of the eggs successfully hatched into fluffy chicks. They appear to be thriving, but they don't have names...yet.

The Sinnissippi Audubon Society is holding a naming contest. Jennifer Kuroda is the president of this chapter. She said the contest is open all ages, and anyone with a Google account can submit one female and one male name.

Beloved Bird Dies And Reminds Public Of Declining Bird Population

By Connie Kuntz Jan 24, 2020
Photo grabbed from the "nest cam" outside the Rockford News Tower; provided by Jennifer Kuroda

Sweeney (with an "e") was a peregrine falcon who was born on the ledge of the Rockford News Tower last June. Thanks to a nest camera, the public got to watch him hatch and fledge. The bird was named after longtime Rockford Register Star reporter and political columnist Chuck Sweeny (no "e") who died in May. Sweeney, the bird, died this month.  

 